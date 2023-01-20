Joy e-bike Mihos bookings open online

Launched at the 2023 Auto Expo, the Mihos features a 74V40Ah, 2.5 kWh Li-Ion battery pack that offers a range of 100km per charge.

WardWizard, the maker of Joy e-bike, today announced the commencement of online bookings for its new high-speed electric scooter Mihos, which was unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo.

Customers can book Mihos for free from the company’s website as well as from the 600+ authorised showrooms across the country. The deliveries of Mihos will begin in March 2023 in a phased manner.

Launched during the Auto Expo 2023 for Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Pan India for first 5000 customers), Mihos is designed and developed with Poly DiCycloPentadiene (PDCPD) for additional durability and flexibility to absorb maximum impact on the road.

Also Read Auto Expo 2023 highlights Day 1

Speaking about opening the bookings, Yatin Gupte, Chairman & Managing Director, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd, said, “We have received a phenomenal response at Auto Expo for Mihos. Visitors not only appreciated its retro design but also applauded the material Poly DiCycloPentadiene (PDCPD) used in making the scooter for additional safety.”

He added, In response to the positive consumer reaction, we are excited about commencing the online booking of Mihos free of cost. The idea is to be available to our patrons through both online and offline mediums. With its top-notch technology and premium features, we are confident of meeting the aspirations of the customers.”

Also Read 2023 Auto Expo Day 2 highlights

The Mihos features a 74V40Ah, 2.5 kWh Li-Ion battery pack that offers a range of 100km per charge and can deliver 95 Nm of torque to the rear wheel. The Mihos can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in under 7 seconds and reach a top speed of 70 kmph.

In terms of features, the Mihos gets disc brakes at both ends, smart connectivity, a remote tracking facility, GPS, an anti-theft system, reverse mode, and regenerative braking. The Mihos electric scooter is available in four colours: Metallic Blue, Solid Black Glossy, Solid Yellow Glossy, and Pearl White.