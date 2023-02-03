John Abraham’s motorcycle collection: Did you know he owns these?

John Abraham’s motorcycle collection. Here are the top 5 exotic motorcycles owned by John Abraham that can leave you drooling.

When you think of automobiles, motorcycles especially, and Indian celebrities, two names come to one’s mind — Cricketer MS Dhoni and Bollywood actor John Abraham. Apart from earning crores, both have another common trait — a passion for motorcycles.

John Abraham, well-known for his role in the movie ‘Dhoom’, has a collection of motorcycles and enjoys them off-screen as well. His motorcycle collection includes KTM, Mahindra Mojo, and a one-off Royal Enfield build from Rajputana Customs called the LightFoot.

There are some big bikes too, such as a Yamaha R1, Kawasaki ZX-14R, Honda CBR-1000R, a Ducati Diavel, Suzuki GSX-1000R, Suzuki Hayabusa, and more. However, there are some unique ones that only a few get to own in India. Here are the top 5 unique motorcycles owned by John Abraham.

Yamaha RD350

There is no motorcycle collection without the famed Yamaha RD350. Dhoni owns one, and so do many others. What makes this motorcycle unique enough to be on this list is the rare nature of this motorcycle despite being discontinued in the 80s in India. Spares are hard to come by and often have to be imported, and anyone who’s owned one knows that maintenance is a pain as there are fewer experts left.

The Yamaha RD350 is a two-stroke, twin-cylinder motorcycle that makes around 30bhp and 32Nm of torque with the help of a 6-speed gearbox. When the RD350 was launched in India, or the global markets, there were several variations to it, but it was the first motorcycle to feature reed valves for fuel intake, individual carburettors for each cylinder, and more.

Also Read Mahendra Singh Dhoni cars and motorcycles collection

Yamaha V-Max

Before Ducati came up with the wild Diavel power cruiser, or Triumph with the bonkers Rocket 3, Yamaha was selling an absolute tyre shredder of a machine called the V-Max. Launched in 1985 with a 1.2-litre V4, it was later upgraded to a 1,679cc engine.

A few units were sold in India, and the motorcycle was known for its outright power on straight lines despite weighing 315kg and for its poor cornering ability. The V-Max had its fuel tank under the seat, and the last iteration of the motorcycle saw the engine produce a whopping 194bhp and 167Nm of torque with the help of a 5-speed gearbox.

MV Agusta F3 800

Again, there is no complete motorcycle collection without fine Italian horses. One of John Abraham’s collections is the MV Agusta F3 800 — an absolute beauty. Launched in 2013, the F3 800 featured some of the best in motorcycle design such as compact dimensions, high-set footpegs, a single-sided swing arm, and the best part, the triple exhaust tips.

The MV Agusta F3 800 is powered by an 800cc, liquid-cooled in-line three-cylinder engine that made 148bhp and 88Nm of torque. Over the years, the Italian firm gave the motorcycle more power and bumped it up to 153bhp while also introducing limited edition models that were lighter.

Aprilia RSV4 RF

The next Italian in the stable is the Aprilia RSV4 RF, the motorcycle maker’s flagship offering globally. The RSV4 RF is a limited and more potent edition of the RSV4 RR, a track-tuned motorcycle. The RSV4 RF features the best of the best when it comes to wheels, suspension, braking, electronics, and everything a person can imagine on a flagship sports bike.

The RSV4 RF is powered by a 999.6cc V4 engine that makes 198bhp and 115Nm of torque with the help of a 6-speed gearbox. Aprilia claims a 0-100kmph time of 3.5 seconds while the motorcycle gets fully adjustable suspension, a digital dash, and a host of electronic aids to put all that power on the road.

Dutali Panigale V4

When Ducati announced that it was introducing V4 engines, everybody was excited, and one among them was John Abraham, as he owns a Ducati Panigale V4. Being one of the most-desired motorcycles globally, we’re pretty sure it’s a gem in John Abraham’s motorcycle collection.

The Ducati Panigale V4 is powered by a 1103cc liquid-cooled V4 engine that makes 211bhp and 123Nm of torque with the help of a 6-speed gearbox. Similar to the Aprilia, the Panigale V4 gets the best of the best suspension, braking, and electronic components that help put power on the road.