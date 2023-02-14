John Abraham gets a new Suzuki Hayabusa: The iconic ‘Dhoom’ bike [Video]

Bollywood actor John Abraham has added a new Suzuki Hayabusa in his garage. Often regarded as the ‘Dhoom’ bike, the Hayabusa is currently priced in India at Rs 16.41 lakh, ex-showroom.

Bollywood actor John Abraham is a hardcore motorcycle enthusiast and owns a bunch of crazy superbikes and cruisers. His passion for motorcycles is evident both on the big screen as well as off-screen. Well-known for his role in the ‘Dhoom’ movie and in the latest Bollywood blockbuster ‘Pathaan’, John Abraham has added a brand new Suzuki Hayabusa in his garage.

John Abraham’s new Suzuki Hayabusa: Video

The Suzuki Hayabusa became a popular name in the Indian market after John’s ‘Dhoom’ movie in which the actor reportedly rode his own motorcycle and performed crazy stunts. Often regarded as the Dhoom bike, John Abraham always had a Suzuki Hayabusa in his garage. He kept on upgrading it over the years and now got the latest-gen MY2023 model. A video of his unpacking the Hayabusa has gone viral on the internet.

2023 Suzuki Hayabusa: Price and specs

Powering the 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa is a 1340cc, inline-four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 187 bhp and 150 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and it gets a six-axis IMU, traction control, cornering ABS, three power modes, cruise control, etc. The mighty Hayabusa is currently priced in India at Rs 16.41 lakh, ex-showroom.

John Abraham Bike Collection: Details

Apart from the Suzuki Hayabusa, John Abraham owns over a dozen of other motorcycles as well. His bike collection includes the likes of the Yamaha R1, Kawasaki ZX-14R, Honda CBR 1000RR-R, Ducati Diavel, Suzuki GSX-1000R, BMW S100RR, and more. Some of the unique motorcycles in his garage are the Yamaha RD 350, Yamaha V-Max, MV Agusta F3 800, Aprilia RSV4 RF, Ducati Panigale V4, etc.

