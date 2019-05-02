JK Tyre launches Blaze Rydr for premium motorcycles in India

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd has today announced the launch of a new variant in their motorcycle range. Called as the Blaze Rydr, the same has been developed for premium motorcycles in India. The same promises to offer improved quality, new design and better performance. In order to offer a better grip, the tyre comes with a rigid shoulder design that also helps in maintaining stability. The Blaze Rydr also comes with specialized tread pattern for better traction and better water channelling.

The BLAZE RYDR BR43 has been developed in size 140/70-17 Tubeless for and has been designed for 'performance-oriented customers' and is suited for the city as well as highway stints. The new tyre has advanced cross over groove pattern for better performance, and is developed with high-quality tread rubber. The tyre promises to offer the rider a comfortable ride experience.

Vikram Malhotra, Marketing Director, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd, said, “We develop products that enhance our customers’ driving and riding experience. We have entered the two-wheeler tyre segment recently and the response from the market has been very encouraging. The BLAZE RYDR BR43 is another addition to fulfilling the requirements of higher CC motorbike riders and we are confident that it will further improve the riding experience of customers. This further reinstates our commitment to meet the emerging needs of the market and introduce tyres that help to maintain pace with changing market requirements.”

The BLAZE RYDR BR43 is available for sale across JK Tyre authorized dealers in the country. JK Tyre’s BLAZE range has been 100% run-out tested against Vibration and Wobbling. These tyres have been tested in rigorous ride and handling conditions on the race tracks by professional Riders to determine speed, precision and consistency. The complete Blaze 2W Tyres range comes with Lifetime Warranty against manufacturing and non-manufacturing defect under terms and conditions.