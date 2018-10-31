Jawa’s comeback 300 cc bike images out! Royal Enfield rival looks stunning!

Finally! The images of the upcoming Jawa 300cc motorcycle have leaked on the internet and these give a clear idea of how the bike will look like. The good news is that the upcoming Jawa 300cc bike will retain the design and styling from the original model. The new Jawa 300cc bike will come with a rounded headlamp up front just like the original bike. The test mule in the images can be seen with camouflage and hence, the exact details are not visible properly. As one can see in the images, the new Jawa gets a disc brake up front along with a drum brake at the rear. While an ABS ring is not visible in the images, the bike will most likely come with the said safety equipment, all thanks to the Government of India mandate.

Engine details of the upcoming Jawa motorcycle have already been revealed officially by the manufacturer as few weeks back. The 293cc, single cylinder liquid-cooled engine on the Jawa will be good for churning out a maximum power output of 27 hp along with a peak torque of 28 Nm. The gearbox on this one will be a six-speed unit.

The company had stated that the bike will have a generous mid range and the engineers have made sure that the new Jawa model will have the same exhaust note as the original model in order to give that original feeling to the rider. The new Jawa is expected to have a retro-looking twin dial analog instrument cluster for a proper old school feel. Reports on the internet suggest that three variants of the Jawa 300cc motorcycle will make their debut on 15th November, a day after Royal Enfield will be launching its highly awaited 650 twins in India. A lot of hype and buzz is surrounding this one, so stay tuned with us for all the action.

Image Source: Facebook