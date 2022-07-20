Jawa-Yezdi Nomads ‘Trail Attack’ off-road training programme organised in Delhi-NCR

Classic Legends recently organized its ‘Trail Attack’ off-road training and riding programme in Delhi-NCR. Previously, the company organised such events in Bengaluru and Pune.

Classic Legends, the parent company of Jawa and Yezdi Motorcycles, recently kick-started its first-ever off-road training and riding programme in India, Trail Attack, under the Jawa-Yezdi Nomads community initiative. After successfully completing the same in Bengaluru and Pune, the company now hosted the event for riders in Delhi-NCR.

This event was exclusively organised for the Yezdi Adventure and Scrambler owners across Delhi and NCR. The Delhi edition of the Trail Attack was held at Throttle Shrottle off-road experience track on Sunday, 17th of July. This training programme is aimed at helping the riders to learn key advanced riding skills for off-roading and trail riding under the guidance of experienced professionals.

The event started with a briefing session by the trainers and the customers later got a chance to put their skills to the test on a specially designed off-road track. Talking about the initiative, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Classic Legends, said, “The Yezdi Adventure & Scrambler are purpose-built motorcycles brought to life with just one intention – to offer the true Yezdi experience to their riders, unadulterated!

He added, “For our current and potential customers to enjoy and develop sub-culture skills like off-road & trail riding, scrambling, and become better riders overall, the ‘Trail Attack’ program is designed to help them discover the true potential of themselves and their motorcycles and learn to master necessary skills step by step. We aim to arm riders across the country in a similar manner, which is why the fourth edition of this training program was held in the capital city.”

