Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles updated to meet BS-VI Phase 2 emission norms

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles have been updated to meet the new BS-VI Phase 2 (OBD2) emission norms in India, and along with this, the manufacturer has also fine-tuned the motorcycles to offer better ride quality.
To start with, the Jawa motorcycles have undergone tweaks to keep their NVH levels down, while also being given larger throttle bodies and a remapped ECU to offer better performance. The Jawa 42 also gets a slip-assist clutch, redesigned muffler, and digital instrument clusters as standard.
The Yezdi range, which includes the Roadster, Scrambler, and Adventure also receives similar updates for NVH, while they now get a larger rear sprocket for better low-speed rideability. Similar to the Jawa range, the Yezdi range also gets redesigned mufflers.
Along with these updates, the manufacturer has kept the price hike at under 2 percent, and the new pricing is as follows.
|Model
|Price
|Jawa 42 Dual Channel (Orion Red, Sirius White )
|Rs 1,96,142
|Jawa 42 Dual Channel (Allstar Black)
|Rs 1,97,142
|Jawa 42 Bobber (Mystic Copper)
|Rs 2,12,500
|Jawa 42 Bobber (Moonstone White)
|Rs 2,13,500
|Jawa 42 Bobber (Jasper Red)
|Rs 2,15,187
|Jawa Perak
|Rs 2,13,187
|Yezdi Scrambler (Fire Orange)
|Rs 2,09,900
|Yezdi Scrambler (Bold Black, Yelling Yellow, Outlaw Olive)
|Rs 2,11,900
|Yezdi Roadster (Smoke Grey, Inferno Red, Glacial White)
|Rs 2,06,142
|Yezdi Roadster (Crimson Dual Tone)
|Rs 2,08,829
|Yezdi Adventure (Slick Silver)
|Rs 2,15,900
|Yezdi Adventure (Mambo Black)
|Rs 2,19,900
|Yezdi Adventure (Whiteout)
|Rs 2,19,942