Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles updated to meet BS-VI Phase 2 emission norms

Along with the new norms, the Jawa and Yezdi range of motorcycles have received minor mechanical updates.

Written by Rajkamal Narayanan
Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles have been updated to meet the new BS-VI Phase 2 (OBD2) emission norms in India, and along with this, the manufacturer has also fine-tuned the motorcycles to offer better ride quality.

To start with, the Jawa motorcycles have undergone tweaks to keep their NVH levels down, while also being given larger throttle bodies and a remapped ECU to offer better performance. The Jawa 42 also gets a slip-assist clutch, redesigned muffler, and digital instrument clusters as standard.

The Yezdi range, which includes the Roadster, Scrambler, and Adventure also receives similar updates for NVH, while they now get a larger rear sprocket for better low-speed rideability. Similar to the Jawa range, the Yezdi range also gets redesigned mufflers.

Along with these updates, the manufacturer has kept the price hike at under 2 percent, and the new pricing is as follows.

ModelPrice
Jawa 42 Dual Channel (Orion Red, Sirius White )Rs 1,96,142
Jawa 42 Dual Channel (Allstar Black)Rs 1,97,142
Jawa 42 Bobber (Mystic Copper)Rs 2,12,500
Jawa 42 Bobber (Moonstone White)Rs 2,13,500
Jawa 42 Bobber (Jasper Red)Rs 2,15,187
Jawa PerakRs 2,13,187
Yezdi Scrambler (Fire Orange)Rs 2,09,900
Yezdi Scrambler (Bold Black, Yelling Yellow, Outlaw Olive)Rs 2,11,900
Yezdi Roadster (Smoke Grey, Inferno Red, Glacial White)Rs 2,06,142
Yezdi Roadster (Crimson Dual Tone)Rs 2,08,829
Yezdi Adventure (Slick Silver)Rs 2,15,900
Yezdi Adventure (Mambo Black)Rs 2,19,900
Yezdi Adventure (Whiteout)Rs 2,19,942

First published on: 03-05-2023 at 17:23 IST