Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles takes 14 riders on a 1000km ride across the North East during Taktsang Trail 2022

This is a new addition to the Jawa-Yezdi Nomad ride calendar and will give riders an opportunity to explore the scenic vistas of North East India.

Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles flagged off the Taktsang Trail Ride from Dimapur to Guwahati with 14 riders riding across the beautiful landscape of the North-Eastern states. During this 1,000km ride on Jawa & Yezdi motorcycles, the riders will be crossing some beautiful and exotic locations and also face a vast variety of terrain to challenge them and their machines. The company wishes to make the Taktsang Trail an annual property.

The Taktsang Trail ride is a new addition to the Jawa-Yezdi Nomad’s ride calendar to discover and explore the region’s hidden gems on challenging riding routes and exceptionally scenic landscapes. The ride will also traverse through Dimapur, Jorhat, Itanagar, Tezpur, and Guwahati, where the company has already established a strong presence with its dealership and service network.

Post-Dimapur, the riders will arrive at Nemati Ghats on the Brahmaputra River banks. The ride from Nemati to Itanagar, covering Majuli, North Lakhimkur, and Nirjuli, will see the riders passing through the lush green fields of Assam. Post Itanagar, in the Nameri National Forest reserve and Pakke Tiger reserve, the riders will be passing through the home of not just the tiger but elephants, rare species of birds and fish in the Jia Bharali River.

Through the course of this ride, the Nomads will also be accompanied by riders from the Indian Army in the region and will offer homage to the bravery of the armed forces. Furthermore, the participants will also meet Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, and GOC – 5 Mountain Division, who will flag off the Nomads from the Tenga section of the ride.

Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Classic Legends, said, “With the Taktsang trail, we want to share a breathtaking experience for our participating riders. This unexplored trail will provide the right terrain and majestic routes, while testing the capabilities of our entire line-up of Motorcycles from Jawa and Yezdi. The riders will be able to enjoy the newly launched Yezdi range of motorcycles, but the Jawa and Jawa 42 will also enthral the riders with their presence in the line-up. Riding the legendary Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles on this trail will be memorable for the Nomads.”