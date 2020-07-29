Jawa roadside assistance program launched: Available at this price for Jawa 42, Perak

Only motorcycles less than three years old are eligible to be enrolled under this RSA program. New customers can also opt for it at the time of purchase or at a later date, subject to terms and conditions.

By:Updated: Jul 29, 2020 5:25 PM

Jawa Perak delivery

Jawa Motorcycles has started a roadside assistance program for its customers. Jawa Motorcycles got a fresh lease of life when Classic Legends took over. In the Indian market, officially they are present from 2018. At present there are three motorcycles on offer from the manufacturer. This includes Jawa, Jawa 42 and the Jawa Perak. The latter was launched just a few months ago. On these three motorcycles, the roadside assistance is being offered. The roadside assistance begins from Rs 1050/year. Motorcycles less than three years old will be covered under this scheme. This means only the aforementioned models. From the location of the vehicle breakdown, Jawa offers towing facility up to 100km. This 24×7 roadside assistance will also cover medical help, puncture repair, fuel, roadside repair and more. Jawa is claimed to release additional details about these offers in a short while.

New as well as existing customers can opt for this RSA provided they fulfill the conditions. Presently 950 cities in India are covered under this scheme. The Jawa and Jawa 42 models are powered by the same 293cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that makes 26.5hp of power and 27.05Nm. The gearbox is a 5-speed unit. Jawa has priced the Jawa model from Rs 1.74 lakh for the single-channel ABS unit while the dual-channel model costs Rs 1.83 lakh, ex-showroom. As for the Jawa 42 bike, it is priced starting from Rs 1.65 lakh for single-channel and Rs 1.74 lakh for dual-channel ABS models.

The Jawa Perak is a single-seater Bobber model. It boasts a bigger 334cc, single-cylinder engine that has an output of 30.64hp and 32.74Nm. It has got a 6-speed transmission. The Perak is priced at Rs 1.94 lakh, ex-showroom. Express Drives had carried a story recently on how Jawa is planning to go electric. Will we see India’s first electric Bobber model in the coming years from Jawa? Our guess is as good as yours.

