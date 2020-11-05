Jawa Perak marks 2,000 deliveries in festive season: Jawa to expand dealership network to 205 by Dec

Since the lifting of the lockdown, Jawa has added 58 dealerships to its existing network pan India. The company plans to increase the pre-lockdown number of 105 dealerships to 205 by December 2020.

Classic Legends today announced that it delivered 2,000 Jawa Perak bobber motorcycles during this festive season that began last month with the Navratris. The company states that the sales performance for the Jawa brand is on the rise with the Jawa and Jawa Forty Two contributing significantly. The brand is now expecting even better sales numbers during the Dussehra-Diwali festivities. Classic Legends is also working on the expansion of the Jawa dealership network across the country, having added 58 new showrooms to its network, which will be extended to 205 touchpoints by December 2020.

Jawa Perak was first unveiled in November 2018 and launched a year later in November 2019. It is currently the most affordable bobber motorcycle in the country. It is powered by a BS-VI 334cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke, DOHC engine that makes 30.22 hp and 32.74 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed transmission. It gets bobber styling with a single floating seat, twin chopped exhausts, and short fenders.

Overcoming the challenges posed by the Covid-19 situation, we have been focusing on streamlining the production and delivering as many vehicles as we can to our customers. We began the festive season on an encouraging note and are confident that the excitement will keep on growing through the festivities, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO, Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd. said.

Deliveries of the Perak were started in July 2020, following the lockdown opening throughout the country. As the company continued to ramp up production and normalise dealership operations across the country, Classic Legends states that the Perak deliveries have had steady growth.

