Jawa Motorcycles launches Perak Fridays: Now test ride the Perak bobber at night

Jawa Motorcycles has launched a new test ride initiative for the newly-launched Perak bobber called Perak Fridays under which customers will be able to test ride the motorcycle after hours in the dark. Classic Legends, a Mahindra & Mahindra subsidiary, has announced that the initiative will evolve into a Night Ride programme once deliveries of the Perak begin in April this year. The very first Perak night ride saw participation from Jawa, Jawa Forty-Two owners, and local Jawa owners' clubs as well. Perak Fridays rides were organised at dealerships across the country.

Launched on 15th November at Rs 1,94,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi), Jawa Perak is currently the most affordable bobber motorcycle in the country. In fact, the next option in the bobber segment is the Triumph Bobber which is about five times more expensive. Bookings for the Perak opened on 1st January and deliveries will begin on 2nd April.

Powered by a slightly larger displacement 334cc engine compared to the Jawa and Jawa Forty-Two, the Perak is BS-VI compliant and produces 30 hp and 31 Nm of torque. The same engine powers the 42 and Jawa, but for the Perak, it has a bigger bore.

Jawa Perak has a double-cradle chassis, telescopic forks up front and an under-seat monoshock. It features dual-channel ABS. Design features include bar-end mirrors, an analogue console, a single-seat setup, spoke wheels, and a matte paint scheme.

Jawa was relaunched in India with three new motorcycle – the Jawa, Forty-Two, and the Perak. The brand was out of the Indian market for some 22 years after shutting shop in 1996. Mahindra acquired the brand licence in 2016.

Before the launch of the brand in India in November 2018, Jawa released a video with sketches of four body styles – cafe racer, bobber, roadster and an ADV style around the same 293cc single-pot. We've seen the roadster, the classic and the bobber but in due course of time, we could see Jawa launching a cafe racer or an off-road friendly one or both.