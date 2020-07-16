Jawa Perak deliveries to begin 20 July: Easy finance of 50% off on EMIs, zero down payment & more

Launched in November last year, Jawa Perak is finally heading for the roads on 20 July as deliveries begin. At Rs 1.94 lakh, Jawa Perak is the most affordable bobber in the country with a 30 hp 334cc single-pot engine.

By:Updated: Jul 16, 2020 10:41 AM

Jawa Perak delivery

The revival of Jawa in India was marked in November 2018 with the unveiling of three new motorcycles – Jawa, Jawa Forty Two, and Jawa Perak. While we’ve seen the Jawa and Forty Two on the streets already, the Perak had been out of sight ever since – but not out of mind. It has been a well-anticipated motorcycle for it opens a whole new parameter to styling in its segment, offering the smallest price tag for a bobber in India at Rs 1,94,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Prospective customers can head to Jawa dealerships across the country for bookings and test rides.

Jawa Perak is powered by a BS-VI 334cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke, DOHC engine that makes 30.22 hp and 32.74 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed transmission. Jawa say that the engine now in its BS6 version makes nearly 2 Nm more of torque. It gets bobber styling with a single floating seat, twin chopped exhausts, and short fenders.

To make owning a Jawa Perak easier, the brand has introduced several finance schemes, that include:

o 50% off on first three EMIs

o Special EMI plan at Rs 6,666/month

o EMI plans as low as Rs 8,000 for two years and Rs 6,000 for three years

o 100% funding | Zero down payment | No income proof required

You may also like: 1946 Jawa Perak: First-gen Perak built during WWII & a Czech superhero’s contribution to its name

Mahindra Group-owned Classic Legends re-introduced the Jawa brand in India in 2018, followed by the launch of the Perak on 15 November 2019. Jawa is a Chezch motorcycle brand that was relaunched in India after a 22-year hiatus after shutting shop in 1996. Mahindra acquired the brand licence in 2016.

Classic Legends has introduced SOPs (standard operating procedures) across its sales outlets with the dealerships adhering to the policies and measures directed by the central and state governments for the safety of staff and customers.

