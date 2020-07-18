Jawa Perak deliveries to start from 20th July: Key highlights of India’s most affordable Bobber

The engine on the Jawa Perak BS6 is now good for producing 30.64 PS of power and 32.74 Nm of torque, breathing out through signature twin Jawa exhausts chopped for the authentic bobber stance.

It’s a motorcycle that reminisces the past, and yet its design is ahead of its time. Classic Legends, which reintroduced the Jawa brand in India in late-2018 and sells the Jawa and the Forty Two motorcycles, will now start the deliveries of the Perak from July 20 onwards. The Perak gets a bigger engine (334cc) as compared to other two Jawa motorcycles (293cc), and is priced Rs 1,94,500, ex-showroom, Delhi. The company is offering special finance schemes with the Perak to make owning one easy. These include 50% off on first three EMIs, a special EMI plan at Rs 6,666 per month, and 100% funding and zero down payment options. Classic Legends says that the time during the lockdown was spent “fruitfully by the Perak product team as they managed to crank up the torque by nearly 2 Nm from its earlier 31 Nm.” The Perak now produces 30.64 PS of maximum power and 32.74 Nm of peak torque, breathing out through signature twin Jawa exhausts chopped for the authentic bobber stance.

Higher torque translates to better pulling power, both from standstill and rolling acceleration. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox. The Perak is a bobber, which is a style of a custom motorcycle in which excess body work is removed to either make it look unique or enhance its performance. So, as compared to, let’s say, the Jawa and the Forty Two, in the Perak the front and rear fenders are smaller, the exhaust pipe chopped, and there is just one seat that kind of hangs/floats in the air, giving it a very distinctive road presence. The company says the Perak is India’s first factory custom motorcycle.

Anupam Thareja, co-founder, Classic Legends, said in a press note, “When we set out to build the Perak, the goal was simple — to create a motorcycle with the right blend of exclusivity, individuality and performance, with a hint of sinister and dark. Built on the idea of India’s first factory custom, the Perak is just that.”

