Jawa Perak bookings to open on 1st January: How to book yours & when you’ll get it!

Jawa Motorcycles has announced that it will be accepting bookings for the Perak starting 1st January, 2020 at 6 PM onwards. Deliveries for the Jawa Perak will start on 2nd April, 2020. This time, the company would be accepting a limited number of bookings in order to not keep the customers waiting for long, something for which the brand was highly criticized in the gone by months. Currently, the most affordable Bobber on sale in India, Jawa Perak gets an impressive design language that is well complemented by the matte grey colour scheme. Key visual highlights include a single saddle along with a tear-drop shaped fuel tank.

Powering the Jawa Perak is a 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission, good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 30hp and 31Nm. This engine will be BS6 compliant. Stopping power is delivered with the help of disc brakes at both ends and a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) comes as standard for better and more effective braking. The bike tips the scales at 179 kgs and the seat is set at a height of 750mm, which makes the bike easy to ride for most of the riders.

Jawa Perak is currently priced in India at Rs 1.94 lakh (ex-showroom) and the token amount would be revealed once the booking commences. With the company's commitment to accepting limited bookings for the Perak, we hope that it manages to deliver the bikes to the customers well on time. Currently, the waiting period on the Jawa Classic and Forty-Two is five to six months and only time will tell if things will be different for the Perak or not!

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! Let us know what do you think of the Jawa Perak. Also, what is your opinion when it comes to the deliveries of bikes from the company?