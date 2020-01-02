Jawa Perak bookings commence in India: Price, token amount, deliveries & key things to know

After a long wait, bookings for the Jawa Perak have finally commenced in India. The Perak that is currently India's most affordable Bobber can be booked from the company's official website at a token amount of Rs 10,000 that is fully refundable. This time around, Classic Legends seems cautious when it comes to the deliveries of the bike and hence, will be accepting limited number of bookings. At the same time, the company will be following a three-month cycle in which it will accept only such a number that can be delivered in the next three months. As far as deliveries are concerned, the brand has announced that these will start on 2nd April, 2020.

The final production version of the Jawa Perak was launched in India in November last year at a price of Rs 1.94 lakh (ex-showroom). The first BS6 compliant Jawa by the company, the Perak gets power from a 334cc, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission system that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 30hp and 31Nm. Now coming to the appearance, the Perak has a drop-dead gorgeous design and gets a single saddle, tear drop shaped fuel tank and a rounded headlamp upfront as key visual highlights.

Suspension set up on the Perak comprises of conventional telescopic forks up front along with a rear monoshock. The stopping power is delivered with the help of a single disc brake at both ends and a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is fitted as standard for enhanced safety. Currently, there is no direct competition for the Jawa Perak in India but the bike can be seen as an alternative against the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the Benelli Imperiale 400. While the company looks quite positive with the deliveries this time, only time will reveal the clear picture.

