Jawa Perak launched in India at Rs 1.94 lakh: India’s most affordable Bobber now BS-VI compliant

Jawa Perak Bobber motorcycle unveiled a year ago as the brand marked re-entry in India has now officially been launched at Rs 1.94 lakh (ex-showroom). During its unveiling, the price was quoted at Rs 1.89 lakh and is now up by Rs 5,500. The country's most affordable Bobber style motorcycle, Perak comes with a slightly larger displacement engine compared to the Jawa and Jawa 42 and is also BS-VI compliant.

Currently the flagship model for Jawa, Perak is powered by a 334cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that produces 30 hp and 31 Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed transmission. The same engine powers the 42 and Jawa, but for the Perak, it has a bigger bore.

Jawa Perak has a double-cradle chassis and gets telescopic forks upfront and an under-seat monoshock. Design features include bar-end mirrors, an analogue console, a single-piece seat, spoke wheels, and a matte paint scheme.

Equipped with a dual-channel ABS, the Perak is the most affordable Bobber in India with the next one above it being Triumph Bobber which is about five times the price of it. Jawa was relaunched in India after a 22-year hiatus after shutting shop in 1996. Mahindra acquired the brand licence in 2016.

In related news, Jawa recently launched the Jawa 90th Anniversary Edition that carries additional design elements distinguishing it from the standard version. It is priced at Rs 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom) and only 90 units will be available.

There are no changes to the technical specifications of the motorcycle and it continues to be powered by a 293cc liquid-cooled DOHC single-cylinder engine that puts out 28 hp of power and 27 Nm and is paired with a six-speed gearbox.