Jawa opens 3 new showrooms in Bengaluru: Delhi next on the list

Jawa Motorcycles has opened three new showrooms in Bengaluru yesterday. Prior to that, the company opened two stores in Pune and that is when it officially commenced its India operations. A total of 105 dealerships will be opened by Jawa Motorcycles in India and these will be opened over the course of next few days. If you wish to know if your city will be getting a Jawa dealership or not, the company has listed the cities on its official website for India. Jawa Motorcycles has opened its three dealerships in Bengaluru in Basvanagudi, Koramangala and Rajaji Nagar. Till now, the customers were able to book the motorcycles online but now, these can be booked through any of the dealerships as well. The token amount remains the same at Rs 5,000.

The company currently retails two motorcycles in India namely Jawa and Jawa Forty Two. Jawa and Jawa Forty Two share the same 293cc, single cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The motor is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 27 bhp and 28 Nm. The engine is essentially a derivative of the motor used on the Mahindra Mojo but comes with some major changes. The two motorcycles get a disc brake up front and a single-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is offered as standard for added safety.

While the Jawa Forty Two is currently on sale at a price of Rs 1.55 lakh, the Jawa can be yours for Rs 1.64 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The company had also launched the Perak in India at a price of Rs 1.84 lakh but it will go on sale at a later stage. After Pune and Bengaluru, the next Jawa Motorcycles dealership is set to open in Delhi. Stay tuned with us for more such updates! Also, let us know in the comments section below if you have any queries regarding the Jawa and Jawa Forty Two.