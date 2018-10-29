Jawa Motorcycles and top 5 things to know about this iconic Royal Enfield rival

Jawa Motorcycles is gearing up for a grand comeback in India with a new range of motorcycles. Millennials will be especially ecstatic about the return of the Czech motorcycle manufacturer owing to a strong connection that goes back returns ago. If your dad or granddad was a motorcyclist in their younger years, their first bike was most likely a Jawa Yezdi. Having been absent from the Indian two-wheeler market for years, Jawa has a lot catch up with. However, owing to the iconic stature it has grown to, Jawa may not find it to be very difficult.

Express Drives will be present at the unveiling of new Jawa Motorcycles to bring you all details about the one true competitor to Royal Enfield. Jawa Motorcycles and Royal Enfield started life in India about the same time, but while Royal Enfield has been going strong ever since, Jawa missed a lot of years. But now, the Czech brand is coming back, so here's what you can expect:

Mahindra ownership

Jawa, a motorcycle manufacturer from the Czech Republic, is making its comeback in India through Classic Legends which is owned by Mahindra & Mahindra, which also owns BSA Motorcycles. Anand Mahindra himself announced the launch of 'Yezdis of India' website last year.

Powertrain

Classic Legends announced just last month that the new Jawa motorcycle would be powered by a 293 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine with dual overhead camshafts or DOHC technology. The engine which is said to have been developed in Italy and India is set to make a more than sufficient 27 hp and 28 Nm of torque. Power will be transferred to the wheel through a 6-speed gearbox.

2018 Jawa 300cc single-cylinder engine

Is the engine based on Mahindra Mojo?

While engine specs of Mahindra Mojo and Jawa's new engine are very similar, the manufacturer has said that the new 300cc engine has been built from scratch. There is a slight change in displacement and hence the bore and stroke are different as well.

New Jawa's styling may be similar to Jawa 350 OHC. It was launched in Europe last year.

Classic styling?

Picking up the pieces from where it left them in India and the fact that the new 300cc engine looks very classic-ly styled indeed, the new Jawa unveiling on 15th November will be a retro-looking motorcycle competing directly with Royal Enfield Classic 350.

Royal Enfield rival

Not just for their styling, 300cc Jawa and Royal Enfield Classic 350 will rival in terms of performance as well. While Classic 350's 346cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine makes 19.8 bhp and 28 Nm, Jawa's 293cc liquid-cooled single produces 27 hp and 28 Nm.