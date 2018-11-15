Jawa Motorcycles is back! Three new bikes launched at prices starting Rs 1.55 lakh

After a prolonged absence from the Indian two-wheeler market, Jawa Motorcycles has now finally made a comeback. With thousands of Indians holding the words Jawa-Yezdi close to them in nostalgic stories of their father or grandfather’s first bike being a Jawa, they can now buy a fresh one off the shelf. Jawa Motorcycles were extremely popular in the 1960s and 70s in India. The Czech motorcycle manufacturer unveiled three new motorcycles for the Indian market. The three are powered by a new 300cc engine that was recently unveiled.

Jawa Motorcycles retain the classic appeal while offering better performance. The bikes are powered by a New Jawa motorcycle series will be powered by the new 293cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine with DOHC. The engine churns out 27 hp and 28 Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed transmission. Jawa Motorcycle has said the engine will deliver a generous mid-range and a flat-torque curve.

Jawa Motorcycle has unveiled three new motorcycles - Jawa, 42, and Perak. The ‘Jawa’ motorcycle has been named after the first ever bike the brand built. The Jawa has been priced at Rs 1.64 lakh, Rs 1.55 lakh for the Forty Two, and Rs 1.89 lakh for the Perak.

Jawa Motorcycle is back in India through Mahindra-owned Classic Legends. The company says that the new engine has also been designed to look as similar to the original engine as possible. As far as can be told by the image above, they have pretty much succeeded.

Jawa Motorcycles compete with Royal Enfield Classic 350 in terms of both styling and performance. While Classic 350’s 346cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine makes 19.8 bhp and 28 Nm, Jawa’s 293cc liquid-cooled single produces 27 hp and 28 Nm.