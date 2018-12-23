Jawa Motorcycles inaugurates 5 dealerships in Delhi NCR: Total 105 outlets to open across India in phase-1

Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd. has opened five new dealerships in Delhi NCR. The company had already opened its outlets in Pune and Bengaluru. These dealerships are part of the phase-1 launch of the 105 Jawa Motorcycles dealerships that are set to open across the country in the coming weeks. Out of the five recently opened outlets in Delhi NCR, four have been opened in Delhi while one outlet is now open in Gurugram. Anupam Thareja, Founder, Classic Legends Pvt Ltd. and Founder and Managing Partner, Phi Capital along with Ashish Joshi, Chief Executive Officer, Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd were present at the showrooms. At these dealerships, the customers can not only book the new Jawa and Jawa Forty Two but also can test ride them. While the Jawa is currently on sale at a price of Rs 1.64 lakh, the Forty Two can be yours for a price of Rs 1.55 lakh. (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).

Speaking at the inauguration of the new dealerships, Anupam Thareja said that it gives great pride to inaugurate Classic Legends’ Jawa Motorcycles dealerships in Delhi-NCR. Jawa Motorcycles has enjoyed a huge fan following throughout and it was a historic moment for us when the company brought Jawa back in India last month. The company is quite upbeat to offer these classics to the motorcycle enthusiasts in the country.

As a custodian of the Jawa brand, it is the brand's obligation on behalf of the entire Jawa team to make sure every Jawa dealer goes out and changes the way classic motorcycles should be sold to the future riding generation. He added that it is very important to the company at the Jawa team to make sure every dealer becomes a strong pillar of our growth and it is our promise that the company stands fully behind them, now and always.