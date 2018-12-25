Jawa Motorcycles bookings to close tonight: Jawa, Forty-Two sold out till September 2019

If you are planning to buy a Jawa or Jawa Forty-Two, this is your last chance before you need to wait for almost one entire year. The company has announced that due to the overwhelming response it is getting for the Jawa and Forty Two, the bookings for these motorcycles will be closing tonight at 12 AM. Classic Legends Pvt Ltd, the Mahindra owned brand responsible for selling Jawa bikes in India has announced that the two bikes have been sold out till September 2019. For this reason, if you book the motorcycles today, there are chances that you will get your motorcycle sometime before the said timeline. On the other hand, if you wish to book your bike later, you will first have to wait for a few months for the bookings to start again followed by the likely waiting period.

When Express Drives contacted Classic Legends to find out the number of bookings they have received for the Jawa and Jawa Forty Two, they did not disclose any numbers but revealed that the response has been overwhelming. The brand said that due to the limited production capacity of the plant, they will have to stop accepting bookings for the two Jawas so that they can first deliver the bikes to the respective owners.

Speaking of the Jawa Perak, the company said that the bike should be available for sale in India by May 2019. The company revealed that the Perak is currently undergoing engine testing that is in the final stages. Classic Legends had already announced the prices for the Perak in India and the flagship motorcycle by the brand will be available for Rs 1.89 lakh.

On the other hand, Jawa and Jawa Forty-Two are currently on sale in India at respective prices of Rs 1.64 lakh and Rs 1.55 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). The bikes can be booked from the company's official website or any of the brand's dealerships at a token amount of Rs 5,000 that is fully refundable.

