Jawa motorcycle to unveil on 15 November: Here’s what to expect from new 300cc Royal Enfield rival

Jawa Motorcycle is all set to make a grand comeback in India. Just yesterday, the brand unveiled its new 300cc engine that will feature in the new upcoming motorcycles in India. The iconic brand has now confirmed that the new Jawa motorcyle will be unveiled on 15th November. The Czech motorcycle brand goes way back in India when Jawa Motorcycle was one of the very few manufacturers that was available in India. When launched, Jawa will again take on its old rival Royal Enfield Bullet 350. Back in the day, Jawa bikes were adored for their reliability, quick acceleration and off-road capabilities to an extent.

Jawa Motorcycle will stir a strong nostalgia for many in India with several families still owning one and maintaining it well. A well-maintained used Jawa bike has a great value in India and is rather very well sought after.

The Jawa engine revealed has been built from the ground up and shares its bore and stroke with Mahindra Mojo's 300cc engine and is BSVI compliant. Jawa Motorcycle is back in India through Mahindra-owned Classic Legends.

New Jawa motorcycle series will be powered by the new 293cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine with DOHC. The engine churns out 27 hp and 28 Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed transmission. Jawa Motorcycle has said the engine will deliver a generous mid-range and a flat-torque curve.

2018 Jawa 300cc Engine Details out: Royal Enfield’s oldest rival returns with a bang!

Remember Jawa motorcycles? This one is a super rare 1968 restored to full Speedway glory

Classic Legends say that the new engine has also been designed to look as similar to the original engine as possible. As far as can be told by the image above, they have pretty much succeeded. The motorcycle too is expected to retain the original classic styling.

Jawa 300cc motorcycles will take on Royal Enfield Bullet 350, Classic 350 and Thunderbird 350. The Royal Enfield 350cc engine, in fact, makes about 7.2 hp less than Jawa's 300cc engine.