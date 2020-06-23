Jawa Kommuniti Kustoms contest winners announced: Internship at Jawa and more rewards!

All three winners of the Jawa Kommuniti Kustoms contest will get an opportunity to intern with the company’s Design Team at its headquarters. Apart from this, they also stand a chance to turn their design concepts into reality. Jawa Kommuniti Kustoms contest was held between 29th April to 3rd May, 2020.

Jawa Kommuniti Kustoms contest winners have been announced very recently. The company says that the said contest witnessed an overwhelming response from avid Jawa fans, followers and virtual design artists alike. The contest that was hosted on the company’s Instagram platform got massive engagement with the online community. The said contest witnessed over half a million users interacting with the content. Jawa Kommuniti Kustoms finally got wrapped up with the announcement of three winners picked by a panel of judges that included Classic Legend’s executives and design team. Soheil Kalarickal, an art director from Bangalore grabbed the first position for his rendition of a Jawa Forty-Two that he reimagined as a mix of brat and cafe racer style motorcycle. On the other hand, Milind Solanki’s Cockatrice bagged the first runner-up position.

Milind gave the Jawa a classical adventure touring twist. Last, Shri Lohar, a polytechnic graduate from Belgaum, used a Jawa Forty-Two and added a minimalistic sports-scrambler touch to the bike. The winner of the Jawa Kommuniti Kustoms contest will get a custom hand-painted commemorative Jawa fuel tank. In addition to this, all three will be awarded signed copies of “The Forever Bike” coffee table book that details the journey of the Jawa brand and its motorcycles across nine decades.

Now here comes the most exciting part. All three winners will also get an opportunity to intern with the company’s Design Team at its headquarters and will also get a chance to turn their design concepts into reality. Jawa Kommuniti Kustoms contest was held between 29th April to 3rd May, 2020. The aim was to enhance community engagement and keep the spirits up during the Covid-19 lockdown. Jawa aficionados were invited by the company to share custom concepts of Jawa Motorcycles via sketches or 3D renders on Jawa Motorcycles’ official social platforms.

