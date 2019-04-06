Jawa, Jawa Forty-Two better than Royal Enfield Classic 350 in fuel-efficiency

Classic Legends has started the deliveries of the Jawa and Jawa Forty-Two in India. At the time of launch, the company did not reveal the official fuel efficiency of the two motorcycles. However, recently, while responding to a question on social media, the company has revealed the ARAI claimed fuel economy of the two bikes. According to the brand, the Jawa and Jawa Forty-Two return a fuel efficiency of 37.5 kmpl and the said figure is quite decent for a 300cc motorcycle. Currently, the company is offering both single channel and dual channel versions of the two motorcycles. The fuel efficiency figure of the Jawa and Jawa Forty Two is slightly better than Royal Enfield Classic 350 that has an ARAI claimed figure of 37 kmpl.

The Jawa and Jawa Forty-Two share a 293cc, single cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The engine is a derivative of the motor used on Mahindra Mojo and is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 27 bhp and 28 Nm. The suspension system of the two motorcycles comprises of conventional telescopic forks up front along with twin spring shock absorbers at the rear. As already mentioned, the two motorcycles are being offered with single and dual channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) for better safety and more effective braking.

Classic Legends had announced that it intends to set up over 100 dealerships in India in the first phase. Out of these, the company has already set up 95 outlets across 77 cities in India. While the single channel ABS versions of the Jawa and Jawa Forty-Two are priced at Rs 1.64 lakh and Rs 1.55 lakh respectively, the dual channel ABS trims can be yours for respective prices of Rs 1.72 lakh and Rs 1.63 lakh. Prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Subscribe to Express Drives YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews!