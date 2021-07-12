Jawa gets two new army colours to commemorate 1971 war victory: Price, all details

The new army-inspired colours for the Jawa demand around Rs 6,000 premium over the standard version. No changes in terms of mechanicals.

By:Updated: Jul 12, 2021 11:19 AM

 

In order to commemorate the 1971 war victory, Classic Legends has introduced two new army-inspired colour options for the Jawa. The new shades that are named Jawa Khakhi and Midnight Grey will soon be available at Jawa dealerships across India and these have been priced at Rs 1,93,357 (ex-showroom, Delhi). That said, these two new colours demand a premium of around Rs 6,000 over the regular version. The two new colours also come with an army insignia on the fuel tank to celebrate 50 years of the 1971 war victory. Now digging deep into the changes, the new special edition models get blackened out headlamp bezel, forks, engine, and also, exhaust mufflers.

Both colour options are matte finished and these also get the tri-colour on the fuel tank with the Indian Army emblem. The insignia on the new shades reads ‘Commemorating 50 years of the 1971 war victory,’ followed by ‘1971-2021 Special Edition.’ Mechanically, there are no changes to the motorcycle. Speaking on the latest announcement, Anupam Thareja, Co-Founder, Classic Legends said that how we measure success as a company is not by how many motorcycles we sell but it is how much we’re able to give back.

Commenting on the same lines, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO, Classic Legends said that the company has a special place in its heart for the men and women who protect our nation. We call them the Forever Heroes and it’s the cornerstone of Jawa’s existence. He added that it gives them immense pride to dedicate the Jawa Khakhi and Jawa Midnight Grey to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1971 war victory. As a company, Classic Legends is honoured to carry the Indian Army’s insignia on its motorcycles that will forever remind the riders of the bravery and sacrifices made by our soldiers to keep our motherland protected.

