Jawa Forty Two vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Which classic bike is better and why

Royal Enfield and Jawa are one of the very few motorcycle manufacturers which pretty much gave rise to the motorcycling community in India. Back in the day, you could either pick an RE or a Jawa or if you wanted more thrill, a Yamaha RD350. While Royal Enfield remained in production ever since it first moved to India in 1955, Jawa started its journey in the country as Ideal Jawa in 1960 but exited the market in 1996. But now, it's back. November this year saw the relaunch of Jawa brand in India with three new motorcycles to choose from - Jawa, Jawa Forty Two and Jawa Perak

Jawa's three new motorcycles are all powered by a new 300cc engine. So, how does it compare with its closest and oldest rival – Royal Enfield? We compare Jawa Forty Two with Royal Enfield Classic 350 in terms of engine & power, features and price.

Engine

Jawa Forty Two is powered by a new 293cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that makes 27 bhp and 28 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox. Royal Enfield Classic 350, on the other hand, is powered by a 346cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, 4-stroke engine that produces 19.8 bhp and 28 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed gearbox. While the Classic 350 and Forty Two have the same torque figure, the Forty Two is more powerful by about 7 bhp.

Classic 350 Forty Two Engine 346cc single-cylinder, air-cooled 293cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled Power 19.8 bhp 27 bhp Torque 28 Nm 28 Nm

Dimensions

Jawa Forty Two weighs in at 170 kg (kerb), has a wheelbase of 1369 mm and a seat height of 765 mm. The Royal Enfied Classic 350, on the other hand, weighs in at 192 kg (with 90% fuel & oil). It has a wheelbase of 1370 mm and a taller seat height of 800mm.

Classic 350 Forty Two Seat height 800mm 765mm Wheelbase 1370mm 1369mm Weight 192 kg (90% fluids) 170 kg (kerb)

Features

Royal Enfield Classic 350 comes equipped with a 280mm disc with a two-piston calliper up front and a 153mm drum at the rear. The Forty Two also gets a 280mm disc with a floating calliper and a 153mm drum at the rear. Both motorcycles feature a single-channel ABS (anti-lock braking system).

Royal Enfield Classic 350

Suspension duties on the Classic 350 are carried out by a 35mm telescopic forks with 130mm travel and twin gas charged shock absorbers with 5-step adjustable preload with 80mm travel at the rear. The Forty Two gets telescopic hydraulic forks up front and twin shock hydraulic at the rear.

Price

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Redditch was recently updated with a dual channel ABS. The inclusion has raised the price by about Rs 6000, bringing it up from Rs 1,47,464 to Rs 1,52,900 (ex-showroom Delhi). It is now priced at Rs Rs 1,74,400 (on-road, Delhi). Jawa Forty Two retails at Rs 1.55 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Jawa Forty Two

While Jawa motorcycles are off to a flying start with Jawa and Forty Two being sold out till September 2019, the Classic 350 may not have much to worry in the long run. Royal Enfield has registered some slump in the sales of 350cc motorcycles but that also has a relation with the 650 twins that were recently launched.

Jawa Motorcycles bookings to close tonight: Jawa, Forty-Two sold out till September 2019

Jawa currently has a limited production capacity and the manufacturer has limited touch points across the country. Royal Enfield, on the other hand, has one of the strongest network of touchpoints in the country and the matter of maintenance is currently much more sorted out with RE bikes since service availability of spare parts is easy. However, Jawa offers a break free from the usual in the segment and also has a strong nostalgia attached with its name for many. If you're not too worried about after-sales service, Jawa motorcycles are definitely worth considering.