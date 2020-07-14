Jawa Electric bike in development: Could get petrol motorcycle-like mileage, power

The brief given to the Jawa Electric bike engineers was to keep the motorcycle as closer to the ICE motorcycles thereby lending it an authentic retro feel as well as give it acceleration similar to petrol-powered bikes.

Jawa 42 image used for representation

Classic Legends that revived the Jawa nameplate in the Indian market is testing out the electric path. It is an inevitable shift and one that will see many other manufacturers working on refining their electric bikes and scooters. Hero MotoCorp, Suzuki as well as Royal Enfield are all working towards this goal, with some even showing prototypes. Jawa’s project with electrification though started as early as 2019. The retro-modern bike maker has got the backing of Mahindra Electric as well in this project. However, contrary to popular belief, the development of the electric bike isn’t happening in-house. A source close to the project confirmed that several independent electric conversion players are being tried out. While none has been finalised so far, here is a bit of the brief that was supposedly given to the e-kit manufacturers.

The source tells us that the existing platform of the Jawa and 42 models is being used at present for this new electric motorcycle. The companies working on this project have been told to make the motorcycle as closer to a petrol offering as possible. This includes the design, power and mileage. Let’s talk about design. Jawa Motorcycles are renowned for their nostalgic-feeling retro designs, with many customers still preferring the 1980s theme. Precisely why Classic Legends, after resurrecting Jawa, didn’t tinker with the design elements much.

The companies looking after the Jawa Electric project, the source says, will keep the design almost similar to the current Jawa bikes. With this sorted, the powertrain will most likely be in the 5-6kW region while the torque is expected to be similar to that of a 650cc parallel-twin motorcycle’s output – around 50-60Nm. While electric bikes are known to be linear while accelerating, the Jawa Electric bike engineers were asked to make it more like an ICE-bike. This means the customer should feel the acceleration every time he wrings the throttle at around 50-60kmph. In short, a spike in power should be noticeable and be integrated into the electric bike experience. The overall range that Jawa wants is claimed to be around 200-250km – slightly lower but almost there with their ICE bikes.

We reached out to Jawa Motorcycles for a comment. However, given the supposed secrecy around the project, we couldn’t get a reaction. If and when the Jawa Electric bike comes (around 2023 is our guess), it should have one Royal Enfield, perhaps a Bajaj and other local players as part of the competition.

