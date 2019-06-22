Jawa dual-channel ABS deliveries to commence this month: Royal Enfield rival sold out till September

Mahindra-owned Classic Legends launched three Jawa motorcycles in India last year. These included the Jawa, Jawa Forty Two and Jawa Perak. While the former two officially went on sale in India, the company decided to keep the Perak for a later stage due to the limited production capacity. The brand received an overwhelming response so much so that the two bikes were sold out till September this year and the company had to stop online bookings for the same. The Jawa and Jawa Forty Two lacked a dual channel ABS at the time of launch but the company announced that the two with the said safety net will arrive in the coming months.

Now, while responding to a customer's query on social media, Anupam Thareja, the company's co-founder has confirmed that the deliveries for the dual channel ABS equipped models will start by the end of this month. This is in line with the timeline announced by the brand in December 2018. In order to meet the demand for the two motorcycles, the brand has been trying to clear the backlog and ramp up the production, however, the booking numbers, sales figures and the production capacity have not been revealed till date.

Prices for the new dual-channel ABS equipped Jawa and Jawa Forty Two are Rs 1.72 lakh and Rs 1.63 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. Having said that, the safer Jawa models demand almost Rs 8,000 more over the price of the single channel ABS models. The third model, Jawa Perak will be launched in India in the second half of the current year. Jawa and Jawa Forty Two primarily compete with the likes of the Royal Enfield Classic and Bullet. The brand is expected to give a tough fight to the iconic Bullet maker and it will be interesting to see how Classic Legends fares against Royal Enfield in a competitive market like India in the long run.

