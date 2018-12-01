Jawa dealerships set to open starting 15th December in India: How to check if your city has one

Jawa Motorcycles is all set to commence its dealership operations in India starting 15th December. Sources of Express Drives close to the development have stated that the company will start inaugurating its dealerships across India on the said date. Interested customers will be able to see the Jawa bikes in person along with getting test rides of the same with the launch of these outlets. Currently, bookings for the Jawa Motorcycles in India are open at the company's official website at a token amount of Rs 5,000. The company has not made clear whether the amount will remain the same if one wishes to book the bike through a dealership. In case you want to know if your city will get a Jawa Motorcycles dealership, the company has now listed the information on its official India website that can be accessed at www.jawamotorcycles.com.

While it has now been revealed that which Indian cities will get a Jawa dealership, Classic Legends has not disclosed the exact address and contact numbers of the dealerships within the city and when we contacted the brand, the officials informed that the exact information will be updated closer to 15th December.

Jawa Motorcycles launched three bikes in India namely the Jawa, Forty-Two and Perak. Out of these, you can only book the Jawa and Forty Two at present while the Perak will go on sale at a later stage. The Jawa and Jawa Forty Two can be yours in India for a price of Rs 1.64 lakh and Rs 1.55 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Powering the two motorcycles is a 293cc, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission, churning out 27 bhp of power along with a peak torque of 28 Nm. The two bikes get a single disc brake up front along with a single channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) for added safety.

We will soon be riding the new Jawa Motorcycles very soon, so stay tuned with us for all the action!