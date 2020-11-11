Jawa crosses 50,000 bike sales in India: 2,000 Peraks delivered so far

Classic Legends says that the delivery milestone may have been achieved much earlier, were it not for the COVID-19 induced lockdown that led to non-productive days at the factory.

By:November 11, 2020 12:36 PM

November 2018 will be etched in the minds of motorcycle enthusiasts in India. It was when the legendary Jawa brand was reintroduced in the Indian market. Customers began to flock the dealerships and were quite excited to get their hands on the bikes. However, Jawa bike deliveries were a bit on the slower side whereas the demand seemed to increase day-by-day. Now, the company has sent in a confirmation that they have sold more than 50,000 bikes in the Indian market. The number, the company says, could have been achieved much earlier hadn’t the lockdown been imposed. Ashish Singh Joshi, the CEO of Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd says that the production was effective only for 12 months if the lockdown can be considered as non-productive days. He is confident that the next 50,000 should happen in far lesser time.

The vehicles Jawa has delivered so far include the Jawa, Jawa 42 and the Perak. The latter has thus far found 2,000 new homes. Classic Legends have also began exporting the bikes. Countries like Nepal and regions like Europe have received India-made Jawa bikes. It is interesting to note that a company that currently has been unable to cater to the local demand is exporting bikes. Jawa dealerships across India are quoting a waiting time of at least two months before customers can get their hands on the bike.

With the BS6 change, prices of the Jawa bikes have gone up. However, customers now get more options with single-channel, dual-channel ABS versions. The Perak is in fact the country’s first factory-made custom bobber motorcycle. It uses the same engine as the other Jawa bikes in India but has a higher state of tune. We have had a short spin on the bike and found the engine to be very likeable and filled with character. However, Jawa is yet to provide us with media test bikes.

