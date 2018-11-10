Jawa Classic 300 spied again alongside Scrambler variant: Iconic Jawa all set to return on November 15

Jawa Classic 300 has been spied again ahead of its global debut on the coming 15th November. This time, the upcoming model has been snapped alongside the Jawa Scrambler that will also be unveiled on the said date. Going by Jawa Instagram teasers and some reports, the company will be unveiling three Jawa motorcycles next week. A few days back, the Jawa Classic 300 was spotted in a maroon shade that has been a signature colour for Jawa motorcycles for ages. The latest images of the motorcycle show a military colour option having a camouflage pattern that will definitely appeal to a lot of buyers. Wrapped in plastic sheets, the upcoming Jawa Classic 300 can be seen with a single disc brake up front along with a drum brake at the rear. The bike will come with a single channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) to offer added safety and convenience.

Jawa Classic 300 to rival Royal Enfield Classic 350

Apart from the Jawa Classic 300, the Scrambler version can also be seen alongside. The said variant of the Jawa can be seen with an ABS ring on the front disc along with inverted forks up front. You can also notice differently styled rear view mirrors that are in sync with the Scrambler philosophy. Engine details of the new Jawa motorcycles have already been revealed officially by the manufacturer a few weeks back. Powering the bikes will be a 293cc, liquid-cooled, single cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission that will develop respective power and torque outputs of 27 bhp and 28 Nm. The engineers behind the development claim that the bikes will have the similar exhaust note as the original Jawa in order to offer a pure old school feeling to the rider.

Watch our Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X video review here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The upcoming Jawa range is expected to start from the Rs 1.8 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. The Jawa Classic 300 will compete directly against the likes of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the UM Renegade Commando. More details on the upcoming Jawas to be revealed on 15th November, so stay tuned with us for all the updates!