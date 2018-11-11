Jawa Classic 300 exhaust sound revealed: Completely different from Royal Enfield Classic 350

Jawa is all set to make a comeback in India on the coming 15th November and the hype surrounding it is increasing with each passing day. The company has now released a teaser video that reveals the exhaust note of the upcoming Jawa Classic 300. Before you get your adrenaline rushing, the Jawa 300 lacks that thump of a Royal Enfield and it might disappoint you especially if you have been a fan of that iconic thump for which Enfields are known for. The brief teaser video shows a Jawa Classic 300 cruising at a decent pace while it also unwraps the exhaust sound of the motorcycle. The engineers at Jawa revealed at the time of engine unveiling that the bike will come with a similar exhaust note as the original Jawa. However, the original model had a two-stroke engine while the one that is set to be unveiled soon gets a four-stroke unit and hence, expecting the exact sound would be a no-brainer, otherwise, the tone sounds quite similar.

The engine details of the new Jawa have already been revealed officially by the company a few weeks back. Powering the bikes will be a 293cc, liquid-cooled, single cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission, shedding out respective power and torque of 27 bhp and 28 Nm. The images of the Jawa Classic 300 have already been doing rounds on the internet. Alongside the Jawa Classic 300, the Jawa Scrambler will also be unveiled on the said date as it has also been snapped recently.

Watch the Jawa Classic 300 latest teaser video here:

The Jawa Classic 300 will get the same styling as the original model and that is why we believe that it is going to attract a lot of retro and vintage bike fans. The motorcycle was spotted with a disc brake up front while the rear gets a drum brake unit. A single-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is expected to come as standard across the range. More details on the upcoming Jawa Classic 300 to be revealed on 15th November. Stay tuned with us as we will be bringing LIVE updates straight from the unveiling event.