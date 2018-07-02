Jawa bikes India launch timeline confirmed by Anand Mahindra: Here’s when you can own Royal Enfield’s closest rival

Yes, you read that absolutely right! The first Jawa motorcycle will be launched in India this year and this time, the news has been confirmed by none other than Anand Mahindra, Executive Chairman, Mahindra Group. A Twitter user asked Anand Mahindra about the launch of Jawa motorcycles and seemed eager as he had cancelled the booking of his Royal Enfield motorcycle for the same. He also added that he has been waiting since last two years for the launch of the motorcycle, to which Mahindra bossman replied 'Happening this year.' This is not the first time that Anand Mahindra has tweeted anything about the upcoming Jawa motorcycles. A couple of years back, Mahindra signed a deal with the aforementioned company to manufacture and sell Jawa motorcycles in India through Classic Legends brand.

Here is how Anand Mahindra responded through tweet:

Multiple reports on the internet suggest that the first Jawa motorcycle will get from the same 295cc engine that powers Mahindra's flagship Mojo. Other details on the new Jawa motorcycle are currently a mystery. However, one can safely assume that the motorcycle will come with a street cruiser based design language that is quite popular in India. The motorcycle is expected to blend the old school design language with some modern tech like an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System), a digital-analog instrument cluster, LED tail lamp and more.

The said engine makes sense for the company as it will save a lot of money for the company when it comes to R&D. The new Jawa motorcycles will primarily take on the likes of Royal Enfield and since the latter is also coming up with its 650 twins by year-end, the middleweight cruiser segment is sure to see a lot of fireworks. The pricing will play a key role and a key thing that remains to be seen is at what price Jawa makes its comeback in India. As per our expectations, the price of the first Jawa product should be under Rs 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

So, you guys are excited more for the Jawa or the Royal Enfield 650? Let us know in the comments below.