Jawa 42 & Yezdi Roadster get new colour variants: Priced from Rs 1.95 lakh

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has introduced new colour variants for its offerings. The Jawa 42 gets a Cosmic Carbon shade while the Yezdi Roadster is offered in a new Crimson dual-tone paint scheme.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
The Jawa 42 and Yezdi Roadster are Classic Legends' best-selling motorcycles

Classic Legends, manufacturer of the iconic Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, has kick-started the year 2023 with the launch of new colour variants for its best-selling products. The Jawa 42 has been introduced in a Cosmic Carbon shade while the Yezdi Roadster is offered in a new Crimson dual-tone paint scheme. Their prices are mentioned in the table below.

yezdi roadster

Jawa 42, Yezdi Roadster: New colour variant prices 

Make and modelPrice (ex-showroom)
Jawa 42 Cosmic CarbonRs 1.95 lakh
Yezdi Roadster Crimson dual-toneRs 2.04 lakh

The Jawa 42 Sports Stripe now gets a metallic Cosmic Carbon shade. At the same time, a striking Crimson dual-tone gloss paint scheme has been added to the Yezdi Roadster range. They have been priced at Rs 1.95 lakh and Rs 2.04 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Also Read
jawa 42

Jawa 42, Yezdi Roadster: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Jawa 42 is a 294.72cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 27 bhp and 26.84 Nm of maximum torque. The Yezdi Roadster gets a 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops a peak power of 29.2 bhp and 28.95 Nm of torque. Both the motorcycles come mated to a 6-speed gearbox. 

Watch Video | Yezdi Roadster, Scrambler, Adventure First Ride Review:

Here’s what the company said:

Presenting the two new additions to the Jawa Yezdi family, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO – Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, said, “These two new colours usher in an even more exciting phase for both Jawa and Yezdi brands. This is just the beginning, and we are charged up to add more thrills and exhilaration to the Jawa & Yezdi product range in the coming year.”

First published on: 26-01-2023 at 12:16 IST