Jawa 42 Tawang Edition unveiled: Limited to just 100 units

The new Jawa 42 Tawang Edition has been unveiled and its production will be limited to just 100 units. This special edition motorcycle is made exclusively for Arunachal Pradesh and neighboring regions.

Jawa Motorcycles has unveiled a new special edition version of the 42 christened ‘Tawang Edition’ at the Torgya Festival. This festival is celebrated by the Monpa community of Arunachal Pradesh to welcome a prosperous new year. The production of the Jawa 42 Tawang Edition will be limited to just 100 units and it is made exclusively for customers from Arunachal Pradesh and neighboring regions.

Jawa 42 Tawang Edition: What’s new?

The new Jawa 42 Tawang Edition is based on the Sports Stripe Allstar Black variant. It takes inspiration from Lungta a mythical wind horse from this region that symbolises prosperity. The motorcycle features a Lungta motif on the fuel tank and front fender along with other inscriptions inspired by the north-eastern region across body panels. Every motorcycle also gets a unique numbered bronze medallion to mark the special edition units.

Jawa 42 Tawang Edition: Engine and gearbox

Mechanically, the Jawa 42 Tawang Edition remains identical to the standard variants. It is powered by a 294.72cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 27 bhp and 26.84 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Here’s what the company said:

Marking this occasion, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, said, “As motorcyclists, we have been in love with the breathtaking vistas and amazing roads that Arunachal has to offer. The rich culture and the associated legends make the ride enriching and that’s exactly what we’re honouring with the Jawa 42 Tawang Edition. The rewards of riding hidden in every corner makes this a paradise for every Jawa and Yezdi rider in the country.”

