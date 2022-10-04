Jawa 42 Bobber vs Jawa Perak – Similarities and differences

New Jawa 42 Bobebr vs Jawa Perak similarities and differences explained. Although not visible at the first glance, the two motorcycles have a fair share of similarities and differences.

The newly launched Jawa 42 Bobber motorcycle looks similar to the Jawa Perak that’s already on sale and makes one wonder what’s different between them. Although they look similar at first glance, the new Jawa 42 Bobber and the Jawa Perak have several differences while also some similarities. Let’s take a look at the Jawa 42 Bobber vs Jawa Perak’s similarities and differences.

Jawa 42 Bobber vs Jawa Perak – Similarities

Starting with the similarities, the Jawa 42 Bobber and the Jawa Perak have a similar design language with a single seat, spoke wheels, side-slung dual exhausts, round headlights, and side panels mounted low and rear set.

Both motorcycles feature telescopic front forks with covers on them to look like USD units, a monoshock at the rear neatly tucked under the floating seat design, 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, disc brakes at both ends with a dual-channel ABS, and a single pod instrument cluster.

The Jawa 42 Bobber and the Jawa Perak also get the same engine, a 334 cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that makes 30 bhp and 32.7 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Both motorcycles also have the same wheelbase at 1,485 mm, and that’s where the similarities between the two ends.

Jawa 42 Bobber vs Jawa Perak – Differences

Moving on to the differences between the new Jawa 42 Bobber and the Jawa Perak, the design of the two differs significantly although they have the basic design theme. The Jawa 42 Bobber gets a stubbier fuel tank and the single seat is completely redesigned from the seat pan to the cushioning. The seat is also adjustable, helping riders pick the optimum setting.

Another aspect related to design is the handlebar, which is wider than the Perak. The fenders too differ, as the Jawa 42 Bobber gets larger fenders compared to the Jawa Perak’s chopped front fender. The engine components on the Jawa 42 Bobber are finished in a mix of black and chrome, while the Perak gets blacked-out components.

In terms of features, the highlight is the instrument console. While the Jawa Perak gets a single semi-digital metre placed in the middle, the Jawa 42 Bobber gets a fully-digital instrument console. Also, the Jawa 42 Bobber is offered in three variants based on colour choices while the Perak is offered in a standard variant.