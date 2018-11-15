Jawa 300cc Launch live updates: Launch starts at 11am Royal Enfield Rival coming soon!

Jawa 300cc launch live updates: Mahindra owned Classic Legends will unveil the Jawa brand in India in just a few hours. Jawa Motorcycles will look to take on Royal Enfield stake in the Indian Classic bike segment, by recreating the Royal Enfield ethos and resurrecting one of the companies oldest rivals in India, the Jawa Motorcycle. Like Royal Enfield, Jawa too has managed to maintain a cult following despite being off the market for almost 2 decades. Jawa will make their re-entry into the market with a brand new 300cc motor that tries to preserve the identity of the original 250cc two-stroke motor in a more modern avatar in the form of a 300 cc four-stroke motor. The stakes are high and a lot depends on the range of products that they will unveil today and the price. Stay tuned to this blog for all the news from the launch in Mumbai!
After the brilliant pricing of the Royal Enfield 650 twins, there are high hopes from Jawa as well. That being said, the Jawa motorcycles are expected to be launched in India at a starting price of close to Rs 1.8 lakh (ex-showroom). The company is expected to announce the pricing at a later stage and only the bikes will be unveiled today.
Over the last few months, the Jawa has been caught on test a couple of times. The most recent spy shot that captured the bike captured the Jawa 300cc sans any form of camoflague. Here's what we can identify so far:
1. Stopping force on the Jawa 300cc is likely to come from a disc brake in front with drums in the rear.
2. The 293 cc motor, will be liquid cooled as can be seen from the radiator upfront
3. Rear-Suspension duties will be carried out by the dual inverted gas-charged shock absorber
Pricing will be key in the success of the Jawa brand, as of now we expect the Jawa 300cc motorcycle to be positioned between the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the Classic 500. The expected floor price for the Jawa Motorcycle is likely to be about 1.5 lakh for the base variant. If Classic legend do keep this price point it is likely to give the company the boost they need to make headway into the market!
One of the things that we know for sure ahead of the launch of the Jawa Brand is the motor that will underpin the motorcycle. In the run-up to the launch, Jawa unveiled the all-new motor that will underpin the new motorcycle(s?). Powering the Jawa is a 293 cc 4-stroke motor that has an output of 27 hp and 28 Nm of torque. The motor was designed around a baseplate of the Mojos' motor but gets a whole lot of changes, including a design that captures the way the motor on the Jawa used to look 30 years ago.