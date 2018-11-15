Jawa 300cc Launch live updates: Launch starts at 11am Royal Enfield Rival coming soon!

Spy Shots reveal features of Jawa 300cc

Over the last few months, the Jawa has been caught on test a couple of times. The most recent spy shot that captured the bike captured the Jawa 300cc sans any form of camoflague. Here's what we can identify so far:

1. Stopping force on the Jawa 300cc is likely to come from a disc brake in front with drums in the rear.

2. The 293 cc motor, will be liquid cooled as can be seen from the radiator upfront

3. Rear-Suspension duties will be carried out by the dual inverted gas-charged shock absorber