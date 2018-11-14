Jawa 300 Bookings to commence on 15th November: Expected price and all details of Royal Enfield rival

Classic Legends is all set to unveil 3 to 4 Jawa motorcycles in India tomorrow. The brand has announced through its Twitter handle that the bookings for the new Jawas will open officially on the day of unveiling only. Interested customers can also register themselves on the company's official website for all the information about the new Jawas. The upcoming Jawa Classic 300 and Jawa Scrambler models have been spied recently and these have indeed increased the interest among the enthusiasts. The Jawa Classic 300 retains the original Jawa design language and this is one of the reasons why it is expected to attract a lot of customers. The motorcycle was snapped with an old-school design in a maroon shade that has been a signature shade for Jawa motorcycles. Moreover, the bike has spotted with a disc brake up front along with a drum brake at the rear and a single-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) will most likely be offered as standard.

The booking timer starts in 4! Stay tuned for 15.11.18.

Register at https://t.co/X32vSXGlAW to be the first to know about booking dates, updates and announcements.#Jawa #JawaMotorcycles #JawaIsBack pic.twitter.com/wRZvtmKadN — Jawa Motorcycles (@jawamotorcycles) November 11, 2018

Engine details of the new Jawa motorcycles have already been revealed officially. The bikes will get power from a 293cc, single cylinder, liquid-cooled unit that is good for shedding out respective power and torque outputs of 27 bhp and 28 Nm. Gearbox will be a six-speed unit to send power to the rear wheel. The engineers at Jawa have claimed that they have tried to keep the exhaust note of the motorcycle very much similar to the original Jawa. The latest teaser video reveals that exhaust sound of the Jawa Classic 300 and it indeed seems reminiscent to that of the original model, keeping aside the two-stroke to four-stroke transition.

Meanwhile, Royal Enfield will be launching the highly awaited Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 today evening and the pricing of the two bikes might play a key role in the success of Jawa 300 in India. If you ask us, we are expecting a price of close to Rs 1.8 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Jawa Classic 300. Stay tuned with us as we will be bringing all details on the new Jawa motorcycles straight from the unveiling event tomorrow.