Motorcycles featured in movies and that too a James Bond movie holds a lot of command over its audience and even more so in the world of auction. The Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE stunt bike which was ridden by James Bond, Daniel Craig, in No Time To Die last year went for Rs 1.25 crore ($1,53,943) at a Christie charity event, which marked 60 years of James Bond films. No Time to Die is the twenty-fifth in the James Bond series.

The auctioned Scrambler 1200 XE that was ridden by Daniel Graig as well as the stunt riders Paul Edmondson and Martin Craven. With an estimate of $33,446. The Bond Scrambler sold for over four times that amount.

Paul Edmonson said, “Riding the Scrambler in No Time To Die was a privilege and certainly brought a smile to my face every time I rode it.”

Martin Craven added, “It’s an incredible beast, the Scrambler did everything we threw at it. We raced it to an inch of its life.”

The funds raised from the auction of the Scrambler 1200 XE will directly benefit the independent charity Severn Hospice which, provides special care and support free of cost to families across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and Mid Wales who are living with an incurable illness. Neither Eon Productions, which produced No Time To Die, nor Christie’s made money on the transaction.

The live auction offered numerous items, including cars, watches, costumes, and props, many related to the 25th Bond film with the final six lots representing each actor who played Bond.

An online sale, featuring 35 lots from all the 25 films, continues until James Bond Day on 5 October 2022 – the 60th anniversary of the world premiere of the first James Bond film Dr. No in 1962.