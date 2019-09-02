Jaggi Vasudev to go on bike rally to create awareness

In an effort to create awareness about the importance of the Cauvery river and the need to conserve its ecosystem, Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev led 'Cauvery Calling' movement will start a two-week-long bike rally from September 3."The motorcyclists will cover 3,500 km journey that will follow the river from its birthplace to its endpoint, interspersed with events where Sadhguru will address the public about the movement in various places, Isha Foundation said in a press release.

The rally will culminate in Coimbatore, it add. The foundation said CauveryCallingis the second on-ground river revitalization project launched by Isha Outreach. The first is a project in Yavatmal district in Maharashtra to revive the Waghadi river. bout the project, the foundation said that it focuses on significantly enhancing farmer wealth, while simultaneously impacting river flow and riverine ecosystems.

"It will enable farmers in the Cauvery basin spanning Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, to plant 242 crore trees in the Cauverybasin," Isha Foundation said. The uniqueness of the afforestation programme, said the Foundation, is that the trees are carefully selected based on local water, soil and weather conditions and also on their commercial value and will be planted by farmers on their own

farmland for economic returns.