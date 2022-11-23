iVOOMi S1 variants launched with 240 km range; priced at Rs 69,999

The S1 240 delivers a range of 240 km and has a twin battery pack of 4.2 kWh powered by a 2.5 kW motor for extra torque.

Electric mobility startup, iVOOMi energy, has expanded its portfolio with new variants of model S1, termed S1 80, S1 200, and S1 240. The electric scooters have been upgraded and are priced between Rs 69,999 and Rs 1.21 lakh ex-showroom. The new variants are available in three colours: Peacock Blue, Night Maroon, and Dusky Black.

The S1 240 delivers a range of 240 km and has a twin battery pack of 4.2 kWh powered by a 2.5 kW motor for extra torque. The hardware and specifications for the S1 80 are toned down compared to the S1 and it uses a 1.5-kWh battery pack that comes with an IDC range of 80 km.

The S1 80 is powered by a 2.5kW hub-mounted motor that is claimed to deliver a top speed of 55 kmph. All the models of the S1 get three riding modes: Eco, Rider, and Sport. The portfolio expansion was done owing to customer demands, claims the company.

Commenting on the development, Sunil Bansal, MD and Co-founder of iVOOMi Energy, said, “We are expanding as an engineering-oriented technology solutions brand, and we believe that the next logical step is to add more technology to the scooters that will further create a connected ecosystem and ensure safety. In our S1 series, our prime focus was to match the ergonomics of the Indian riders to the best possible standards and create a marvel that would usher everyone towards the adoption of e-vehicles.”

The latest range of iVOOMi scooters gets the ‘Find my Ride’ feature with a GPS tracker and monitoring system. This helps customers find their vehicle in crowded locations, making them find their vehicles easier.

The S1 series of electric two-wheelers will be available to customers from December 1, 2022, onwards across all the iVOOMi dealerships. Further, customers can avail of up to 100 percent financing of the e-scooters from ICICI, Bajaj Finserv, and L&T.