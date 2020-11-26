Italian Dream Team: Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini limited edition revealed

Lamborghini and its two-wheeled cousin, Ducati have collaborated on a special edition motorcycle. The Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini limited edition has been revealed. Grab yours while you can!

By:November 26, 2020 1:02 PM

Automobili Lamborghini and Ducati have announced a new special collaboration project. Ducati is a subsidiary of Lamborghini, and the two Italian brands have designed a new limited edition motrcycle. The Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini is a limited edition model of the Italian cruiser motorcycle that sports both the iconic Italian badges. Ducati will only make 630 units of the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini as a celebration and the cooperation between the two brands for collectors. Lamborghini claims that the model has been inspired by the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37.

The bike is based on the Ducati Diavel 1260 S and marries the aspects of the Sián FKP 37. The motorcycle uses new, lightweight forged wheels designed with inspiration from the Sián FKP 37. In a similar fashion, the air intakes and radiator covers, silencer cover, spoiler, central tank cover, seat cover, front and rear mudguards, dashboard cover and headlight frame are made from carbon fibre. The Ducati signature red can be found on the Brembo brake callipers.

The bike is finished in a special Verde (Green) Gea colour, the same used on the Sián FKP 37. The frame, undertray, and forged rims of the motorcycle is finished in the Oro (Gold) Electrum colour. The hexagonal and ‘Y’ motif signature design elements of Lamborghini can be found in many places like the exhaust and the seat’s aesthetic details.

The special edition Diavel 1260 Lamborghini model will sport the ’63’ badge. Paying homage to Lamborghini’s year of origin from 1963. Multiplying that by 10, only 630 examples of the Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini will be built, each sporting a series production number. So grab yours before it’s too late.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Remembering Diego Maradona: FIFA Player of the 20th Century and his love for cars

Remembering Diego Maradona: FIFA Player of the 20th Century and his love for cars

New Mahindra Thar scores big in Global NCAP crash tests: 4 stars make it the safest off-roader

New Mahindra Thar scores big in Global NCAP crash tests: 4 stars make it the safest off-roader

Formula E: Mahindra M7Electro debuts, Alex Lynn, Alexander Sims driver line-up confirmed

Formula E: Mahindra M7Electro debuts, Alex Lynn, Alexander Sims driver line-up confirmed

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Orange Ember and Metallo Silver: Bookings open from tomorrow

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Orange Ember and Metallo Silver: Bookings open from tomorrow

Honda City hatchback unveiled: To replace Jazz in certain markets

Honda City hatchback unveiled: To replace Jazz in certain markets

SMEV welcomes government’s push for EV chargers at fuel pumps: Highlights steps, challenges

SMEV welcomes government’s push for EV chargers at fuel pumps: Highlights steps, challenges

Mercedes-Benz India and SBI tie-up: Attractive loans and interest schemes on offer

Mercedes-Benz India and SBI tie-up: Attractive loans and interest schemes on offer

Last few days to win gift vouchers on purchase of Ford EcoSport, Aspire: Here's how!

Last few days to win gift vouchers on purchase of Ford EcoSport, Aspire: Here's how!

Maruti Suzuki car leasing launched in four more cities: To expand to 60 cities in three years

Maruti Suzuki car leasing launched in four more cities: To expand to 60 cities in three years

Car leasing/subscription: A boon during a pandemic?

Car leasing/subscription: A boon during a pandemic?

Upcoming Techo Electra electric bike image leaked: Revolt RV400 rival's expected range, price

Upcoming Techo Electra electric bike image leaked: Revolt RV400 rival's expected range, price

World's longest drift in an electric vehicle! Porsche Taycan sets Guinness World Record

World's longest drift in an electric vehicle! Porsche Taycan sets Guinness World Record

Toyota Innova Crysta facelift launched: Updated look, new tech from Rs 16.2 lakh

Toyota Innova Crysta facelift launched: Updated look, new tech from Rs 16.2 lakh

No plans to launch Lexus UX and IS in India: Will not rush local production

No plans to launch Lexus UX and IS in India: Will not rush local production

Triumph Street Triple R review, road test: High daily useability, misses out on RS' rawness

Triumph Street Triple R review, road test: High daily useability, misses out on RS' rawness

GS Caltex range of BS6 lubricants launched for cars, bikes; Suitable for even BS4 vehicles

GS Caltex range of BS6 lubricants launched for cars, bikes; Suitable for even BS4 vehicles

2021 Kawasaki ZX-10R breaks cover: Radical new design & 17% more downforce for 200+ hp

2021 Kawasaki ZX-10R breaks cover: Radical new design & 17% more downforce for 200+ hp

Govt to set up EV charging kiosks at 69,000 petrol pumps across India

Govt to set up EV charging kiosks at 69,000 petrol pumps across India

ETO BULKe electric commercial vehicle deliveries start: 300 units to be delivered to Big Basket

ETO BULKe electric commercial vehicle deliveries start: 300 units to be delivered to Big Basket

2020 Skoda Rapid 1.0L TSI Review: The iPhone SE of sedans

2020 Skoda Rapid 1.0L TSI Review: The iPhone SE of sedans