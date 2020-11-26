Italian Dream Team: Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini limited edition revealed

Lamborghini and its two-wheeled cousin, Ducati have collaborated on a special edition motorcycle. The Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini limited edition has been revealed. Grab yours while you can!

Automobili Lamborghini and Ducati have announced a new special collaboration project. Ducati is a subsidiary of Lamborghini, and the two Italian brands have designed a new limited edition motrcycle. The Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini is a limited edition model of the Italian cruiser motorcycle that sports both the iconic Italian badges. Ducati will only make 630 units of the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini as a celebration and the cooperation between the two brands for collectors. Lamborghini claims that the model has been inspired by the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37.

The bike is based on the Ducati Diavel 1260 S and marries the aspects of the Sián FKP 37. The motorcycle uses new, lightweight forged wheels designed with inspiration from the Sián FKP 37. In a similar fashion, the air intakes and radiator covers, silencer cover, spoiler, central tank cover, seat cover, front and rear mudguards, dashboard cover and headlight frame are made from carbon fibre. The Ducati signature red can be found on the Brembo brake callipers.

The bike is finished in a special Verde (Green) Gea colour, the same used on the Sián FKP 37. The frame, undertray, and forged rims of the motorcycle is finished in the Oro (Gold) Electrum colour. The hexagonal and ‘Y’ motif signature design elements of Lamborghini can be found in many places like the exhaust and the seat’s aesthetic details.

The special edition Diavel 1260 Lamborghini model will sport the ’63’ badge. Paying homage to Lamborghini’s year of origin from 1963. Multiplying that by 10, only 630 examples of the Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini will be built, each sporting a series production number. So grab yours before it’s too late.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.