Isle of Mann TT 2018: Tyco BMW rider Dan Kneen dies in practice session of the world’s most dangerous race

Isle of Mann TT, also claimed to be the most dangerous superbike race on earth has taken another life. Dan Kneen, the 30-year old Tyco BMW superbike rider lost his life during yesterday's practice session. Kneen lost control of his motorcycle near Churchtown and crashed during the first lap. A tree also caught fire during the accident followed by another mishap that involved a bike and a course car. The accident took place when a course car was heading to Kneen's accident spot. The injured rider was later airlifted to a nearby hospital and he has not been named by the race organisers yet. His present condition is also a mystery. Kneen had good experience in Isle of Mann TT and he had been racing in the IOMTT events since 2008.

As a result of Dan's accident, the practice session was red flagged and later cancelled. Dan Kneen registered his first podium finish at last year's Superstock TT. The rider secured second and third positions at the Ulster Grand Prix last year. In the second Superstock race, the rider earned the sixth position. Dan also took part in the 2011 British Superbike Championship and made three race victories to his name in 2008 Manx Grand Prix.

The Isle of Mann TT organisers confirmed the news of Dan Kneen's demise with the release of the statement that says, "ACU Events Ltd regrets to confirm that Dan Kneen, 30, from Onchan in the Isle of Man died this evening following injuries sustained during the Superbike qualifying session on the Isle of Man. Dan had an accident at Churchtown on the first lap of the session and died at the scene of the incident. Dan made his mountain course debut at the Manx Grand Prix in 2008 and won an unprecedented three races – the Junior, the Newcomers C and the Ultra Lightweight MGP Races."

"He achieved his first TT podium in last year’s Superstock Race, finishing third in the Superstock TT Race. He has a fastest official lap of 130.347mph which he set in last year’s Superstock Race and recorded a lap of 132.258mph (17:06.994) in last night’s Superbike qualifying session. ACU Events Ltd wishes to pass on their deepest sympathy to Dan’s partner Leanne, his family and his many friends in the road racing community and beyond," it added.