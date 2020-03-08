International Women’s Day offer: Female customers get huge benefits with Hero scooter bookings

The Hero Pleasure+, Destini and Maestro twins in their BS-IV form are part of the offer and this one is valid only till tomorrow.

By:Published: March 8, 2020 1:58:19 PM

Today is International Women’s Day and a time to salute the ladies in our lives. Hero MotoCorp seems to be the only Indian two-wheeler maker to recognise this opportunity. Yesterday, we brought you news on how Hero scooters from 2018-19 are going at huge discounts due to the upcoming BS-VI norms. Today, Hero MotoCorp has announced a limited time period scheme. Called Hero Shubh Start, the offer is valid only today and tomorrow. Hero is giving its female customers the chance to save up to Rs 13,000 in all. A flat cash discount is being offered while there is also the Rs 1,234 downpayment scheme. Except for the Duet, all of Hero’s other BS-IV scooters are available under this scheme. Customers from Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh cannot participate though. Hero might also extend the scheme to a few of its BS-IV bikes but there is no clarity yet on the same.

Hero has been facing the heat because of its slow-selling scooters. The manufacturer though is not stopping and instead has got the BS-VI versions of almost all the scooters much ahead of the April 1 deadline. There is the Pleasure+, Destini 125, Maestro Edge 110, Maestro Edge 125 and Duet. Hero estimates that the BS-VI conversion will cost the customer an additional Rs 8,000 over that of the BS-IV vehicle. At the moment, the most affordable Hero scooter in its BS-VI form is the Pleasure+ at Rs 54,800, ex-showroom. Hero MotoCorp also now has a rider connect app that will help the user stay abreast of the vehicle service, fuel status and more.

The company also recently showcased its next-generation products including the new Xtreme 160R that boasts 15bhp of power. It is a naked streetfighter and marks Hero’s re-entry into the 150cc segment. Hero has confirmed that prices will be announced later this month.

 

 

