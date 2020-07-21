Insane video! Bengaluru biker touches 300 kmph on his Yamaha R1 during lockdown, arrested later

Yamaha R1 draws power from a 999cc, inline four-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission system, producing 197 hp of power while the peak torque output is rated at 112 Nm. Watch the complete video of the biker touching nearly 300 kmph on Bengaluru roads below.

By:Published: July 21, 2020 2:04 PM

During the ongoing lockdown in Bengaluru, while most of the people are in their homes in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, this biker thought otherwise and decided to step out. Recently, a video is doing rounds on the web in which one can see a Yamaha R1 rider touching insane speeds on public roads. The said biker was later arrested by the Bengaluru Police after he touched speeds of nearly 300 kmph on the Electronic city flyover in Bengaluru. Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) says that the rider was traced and his 1,000cc Yamaha R1 has also been seized. According to the police, the video was uploaded on an Instagram handle namely bluebeast46 on 5th July.  With over 9,000 views on the said video, the channel has posted similar videos in the past as well.

Watch the video here:

The CCB police has registered a case against the biker and handed over to the Bengaluru Traffic Police for further investigation. Since 15th July, Bengaluru has been under a strict lockdown with the rise in Covid-19 lockdown across the city. Now coming to the motorcycle itself, the Yamaha R1 is currently the flagship motorcycle in the company’s line up for India. The bike is powered by a 999cc, inline four-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The fuel-injected motor is good for developing 196 hp of power while the peak torque output is rated at 112 Nm.

With the Gentlemen’s agreement that was signed among the bike manufacturers in the interest of public safety, the top speed of big bikes was limited to 300 kmph starting with the year 2000 models. The Yamaha R1 is one such bike and hence, if you are wondering about the top speed of the motorcycle, now you have the answer. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! Also, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Triumph Street Triple RS price in India hiked: Now pay this much more for KTM 790 Duke challenger

Triumph Street Triple RS price in India hiked: Now pay this much more for KTM 790 Duke challenger

New fine for speeding on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, applicable from August 1

New fine for speeding on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, applicable from August 1

Skoda monsoon service camp begins: Dates, special offers on spare parts, accessories explained

Skoda monsoon service camp begins: Dates, special offers on spare parts, accessories explained

Kia Sonet listed on official website: Hyundai Venue rival's India debut on August 7

Kia Sonet listed on official website: Hyundai Venue rival's India debut on August 7

Nissan Magnite spy shots: Sub-compact SUV production model to stay true to concept

Nissan Magnite spy shots: Sub-compact SUV production model to stay true to concept

Mahindra Mojo BS6 bookings open: New Red Agate colour option revealed

Mahindra Mojo BS6 bookings open: New Red Agate colour option revealed

Jeep Compass Night Eagle to be launched soon: New features, expected price explained

Jeep Compass Night Eagle to be launched soon: New features, expected price explained

2020 Vespa VXL, SXL Facelift, Aprilia Storm launched in India: Prices, specs, features

2020 Vespa VXL, SXL Facelift, Aprilia Storm launched in India: Prices, specs, features

150+ new outlets for Okinawa electric scooters this year: 500 across India by fiscal end

150+ new outlets for Okinawa electric scooters this year: 500 across India by fiscal end

Exclusive: Kinetic Luna to likely return as an electric moped with 80km range

Exclusive: Kinetic Luna to likely return as an electric moped with 80km range

Electric vehicle safety during monsoon: Busting four common myths

Electric vehicle safety during monsoon: Busting four common myths

BYPL-EV Motors partnership installs EV charging station in Delhi with two types of chargers

BYPL-EV Motors partnership installs EV charging station in Delhi with two types of chargers

Price hike alert! Bajaj Pulsar 150 BS6 now costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! Bajaj Pulsar 150 BS6 now costlier in India by this much

Challenges in installing home EV chargers and how to overcome them - EVI Technologies explains

Challenges in installing home EV chargers and how to overcome them - EVI Technologies explains

Benelli India upgrades production capacity: More than 2,500 Imperiale 400 bikes delivered since launch

Benelli India upgrades production capacity: More than 2,500 Imperiale 400 bikes delivered since launch

F1 2020: Hamilton takes dominant Hungarian GP win to equal Michael Schumacher’s record

F1 2020: Hamilton takes dominant Hungarian GP win to equal Michael Schumacher’s record

2020 MotoGP: Quartararo sweeps maiden win in Jerez as Marc Marquez crashes out

2020 MotoGP: Quartararo sweeps maiden win in Jerez as Marc Marquez crashes out

Mahindra Mojo BS6 new colours revealed ahead of launch: Expected price of Dominar 250 rival

Mahindra Mojo BS6 new colours revealed ahead of launch: Expected price of Dominar 250 rival

Buy a Bounce second-hand Dio, Scooty for as low as Rs 13,000: Great offers, chance to earn explained

Buy a Bounce second-hand Dio, Scooty for as low as Rs 13,000: Great offers, chance to earn explained

F1 2020: Hamilton on pole for Hungarian GP as Racing Point lock out second row

F1 2020: Hamilton on pole for Hungarian GP as Racing Point lock out second row