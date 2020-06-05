India’s two-wheeler sales in lockdown: Top 5 manufacturers with Hero MotoCorp topping the list!

Hero MotoCorp sold over a lakh units of bikes and scooters last month, 1,08,848 units to be precise. That said, the company maintained its dominance in terms of the two-wheeler sales in India. The number two spot was held by Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) in the month of May 2020 during which the Activa maker reported a total of 54,000 unit sales in the domestic market.

Amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, the Indian automotive sector is badly hit. The month of April 2020 was a nightmare for the auto manufacturers as not a single unit was sold in the domestic market due to the countrywide lockdown. However, things seemed to get back on track gradually looking at the sales figures for the month of May 2020 during which the companies started dispatching vehicles to the dealerships. India’s leading two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp dispatched over a lakh units of bikes and scooters last month, 1,08,848 units to be precise. That said, the company maintained its dominance in terms of the two-wheeler sales in India. The number two spot was held by Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI). In the month of May 2020, the Activa maker registered a total of 54,000 unit sales in the domestic market. Similarly, TVS Motor Company was at the third spot as the company sold a total of 41,067 units in the domestic market.

Bajaj Auto stood at number four position with a total domestic sale of 39,286 units. Last but certainly not the least, the legendary Bullet maker – Royal Enfield dispatched a total of 18,429 units of bikes in the domestic market. It has to be noted that these are the numbers only for the domestic market and the story is quite different for exports.

Combining both domestic and export numbers for Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto for the month of May 2020, while Hero MotoCorp reported a total sale of 1,12,682 units last month, Bajaj Auto managed to register 1,12,798 unit sales in May 2020. That being said, Bajaj Auto overtook Hero MotoCorp by just 116 units last month in terms of the overall sales numbers with exports being the prowess for the former.

Here are the domestic sales figures for the month of May 2020:

Hero MotoCorp 1,08,848 units Honda 54,000 units TVS 41,067 units Bajaj 39,286 units Royal Enfield 18,429 units

