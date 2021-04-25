India’s top 5 highest-selling bikes, scooters in FY2021: Splendor, Activa top the list

Hero Splendor and Honda Activa continue to dominate the sales charts for the previous fiscal (FY2020-21) as well. Here the top five players.

Updated: Apr 25, 2021

 

The previous financial year was a mixed bag for the two-wheeler industry. The Covid-19 pandemic had put a lot of businesses on the backfoot and bikes and scooter sales were also impacted badly for a few months. The good thing is that FY2020-21 ended on a decent note with sales looking back on track. While the industry showed some strong signs of recovery, most of the bikes and scooters, even the top five ones, showed a significant decline in sales in comparison to the numbers reported during the preceding fiscal i.e. FY20. Here, we have listed the top five highest-selling bikes and scooters of FY2020-21.

5th – Bajaj Pulsar

India’s most loved ‘sportsbike’ brand Bajaj Pulsar stands at the number five position when it comes to the two-wheeler sales of the previous financial year. During the said period, Bajaj sold a total of 9,45,978 units of Pulsar and this includes multiple models that come in the Pulsar family. Very recently, the Pune-based manufacturer has added one more member in the Pulsar family called the NS125.

4th – Honda Shine

The number fourth spot was captured by Honda Shine that happens to be India’s highest-selling 125cc motorcycle. In order to be precise, the company sold a total of 9,88,201 units of this motorcycle during FY2020-21. The Shine has been enjoying the top spot in the 125cc bike segment in India for a long time now and the key reasons behind are the reliability and solid performance that the Hero Glamour rival has to offer.

3rd – Hero HF Deluxe

The Hero HF Deluxe has been the country’s best-selling motorcycle after Splendor for many months now. The motorcycle managed to find a total of 1,661,272 homes in the last fiscal, which is certainly an impressive number.  While the sales numbers are certainly pleasing, the HF Deluxe reported a sales decline of 19 percent compared to FY2020 during which it reported 20,50,974 unit sales. In order to bring back the momentum, Hero MotoCorp recently launched the HF100 that happens to be its most affordable bike at the moment.

2nd – Honda Activa

Whenever you talk of the highest-selling scooter in India, there is only one name that strikes the mind – Honda Activa. The Activa 6G and Activa 125 reported a combined sales of 19,39,640 units during FY21. In this case too, the sales figures of the Honda Activa declined by 25 percent compared to the numbers that India’s darling scooter posted in FY20. But nevertheless, the leadership of the Activa in the Indian scooter space has remained unbeaten and is expected to be the same, at least for some more years.

1st – Hero Splendor

The king of two-wheelers when it comes to the sales numbers continues to be the Hero Splendor. The humble 97cc commuter managed to be at the top of the sales chart in FY2021 with a total of 24,60,248 units sold. The said number includes the numbers for Splendor Plus and Splendor iSmart 110. Below are the numbers in a nutshell.

Top 5 highest-selling two-wheelers in FY2020-21:

Hero Splendor – 24,60,248
Honda Activa – 19,39,640
Hero HF Deluxe – 16,61,272
Honda CB Shine – 9,88,201
Bajaj Pulsar – 9,45,978

