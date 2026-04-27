India’s silent biking revolution: The country’s best electric motorcycles tested.

If your goal is to turn heads, the Flying Flea C6 (FF.C6) is the undisputed king of style. As Royal Enfield’s first EV, the FF.C6 ditches traditional branding for a build that feels almost like a spaceship.

Ultraviolette X-47 (Our choice): Aerospace technology meets street performance

For the daily commuter, the Ultraviolette X-47 is a good choice, bridging the gap between petrol familiarity and electric performance. While the entry-level variant with 7.1-kWh battery and claimed range of 211 km starts at Rs 2.49 lakh, the 10.3-kWh battery variants with 323 km range such as Recon (Rs 3.49 lakh) and Desert Wing (Rs 4.49 lakh) push the price limits. Its design is its greatest asset, featuring muscular lines and a radar-powered Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) for blind-spot monitoring.

We tested the Recon and Desert Wing – the seating position is neutral, with knees angled at 90 degrees. It handles well, with a suspension that is stiff enough for a racetrack, and soft enough to glide over broken roads.

But at 208 kg, it feels heavy in stop-and-go traffic. And while it claims a long range, when we rode aggressively in the Ballistic mode, it dropped to around 150 km. Despite these quirks, the X-47 proves that a decade of electric R&D is catching up to a century of petrol innovation, making it the most sensible electric motorcycle in India right now.

Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 (King of style): Experience the future of two-wheelers

If your goal is to turn heads, the Flying Flea C6 (FF.C6) is the undisputed king of style. As Royal Enfield’s first EV, the FF.C6 ditches traditional branding for a build that feels almost like a spaceship. From its vintage-style girder fork to the futuristic floating rear seat and finned battery casing, every inch screams premium craftsmanship. It is incredibly light at 124 kg, making it easy to toss between your thighs or pop a wheelie with a simple tug of the handlebars.

Performance is insane, delivering 400 Nm of wheel torque that makes urban sprinting a joy. But because of its 3.91-kWh battery (smallest among the EVs listed here), the FF.C6 is strictly a city machine. In our test, the actual range was about 110 km (claimed is 154 km), and so it isn’t built for the highway, and a trip to the outskirts requires careful lunch-break charging plans. Priced at Rs 2.79 lakh (or Rs 1.99 lakh under a battery subscription), it’s not an EV, but a statement for the early adopter. If you want a bike that looks like the future and handles with grace, the C6 is absolutely it.

Oben Rorr (Most affordable): A silent bike named Rorr

The Oben Rorr is one of the most promising and affordable newcomers. Priced around Rs 1.5 lakh, it targets the youth with bright colours and a design that hides the battery in the traditional engine bay. It has a 4.4-kWh LFP battery, and we found the ergonomics spot-on – 810-mm seat height and a generous 200-mm ground clearance.

While the initial acceleration is good (we did 0-40 km/h in 3 seconds), it loses steam once you cross 80 km/h. The claimed range is 187 km, but the actual range depends on which mode you are in – our test bike returned 70 km in Havoc mode, 90 km in City mode, and 120 km in Eco mode. Eco mode has good range, but little power; Havoc has power, but you lose battery charge very fast; City mode seems fine, but the bike doesn’t feel exceptional.

An area it excels in is cost of ownership – full charge takes 4.4 units of electricity, and in places like Delhi it will cost just Rs 30.8 (4.4 units x Rs 7) to run. Even in places like Maharashtra where electricity is expensive, one charge on the Rorr will cost just about Rs 40-50.

Matter Aera (An EV with gears): The electric motorcycle that matters

If you love shifting gears and engaging the clutch, the Matter Aera is the only electric motorcycle that gives you the feel. By including a four-speed manual gearbox, the Aera offers a familiar mechanical engagement that other EVs lack. It blends the street-naked styling of a 200-cc bike with a 7-inch touchscreen and a liquid-cooled powertrain.

We tested the Aera in Ahmedabad traffic, and found it very light and comfortable – it weighs just 168 kg, has a 5-kWh battery, and 172 km certified range. In Sport mode, it is extremely quick, and our test bike did 0-40 km/h in less than 3 seconds, but the range dropped to around 80 km. Switching to the City mode, we got about 100 km of range with decent power, and in Eco mode, we got 125 km. It isn’t a highway cruiser, and loses steam past 80 km/h.

Its biggest victory is the wallet: with a running cost of just 25 paise per km, it tells you exactly how much you’ve saved on petrol after every ride. For the petrol-head looking to go green, the Aera is a no-nonsense, engaging choice.

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet (Incredible Hulk): Few bikes match this swag

The Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet is a game of swag on two wheels, offering an aggressive aesthetic that few petrol bikes, or even EVs, can match. Unlike the sportier Mach 2, the SuperStreet features an upright riding position, making it more comfortable for navigating traffic or taking on longer distances. But it is physically imposing; the massive battery casing gives it a bulkier look than all other electric motorcycles.

Performance is top-tier, and out test unit hit 0-60 km/h in less than 3 seconds in the Ballistic mode. While it handles beautifully on smooth asphalt – we tested it on a racetrack – the ride turned harsh and uncomfortable on broken city roads just outside the track.

Despite its bulk and the Rs 3.99 lakh price tag for the Recon version (10.3 kWh; 323 km), the F77 SuperStreet is a powerhouse – you can also buy the 7.1-kWh variant for Rs 2.99 lakh. It is a bike for those who want the initial feel of a 400-cc machine with the cool factor of zero emissions and zero engine heat.

(Revolt and Ola also sell electric motorcycles, but we didn’t find them good enough to be listed here; prices are ex-showroom, Bengaluru.)