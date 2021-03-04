India’s safest 110cc bike launched! 2021 Bajaj Platina 110 ABS priced at Rs 65,926

At this price, the new 2021 Bajaj Platina 110 ABS is Rs 1,625 costlier than the Platina 110 H-Gear, however, it still remains to be seen if the new model replaces the latter or not. 

Mar 04, 2021 2:36 PM

 

A couple of days back, we had reported about the 2021 Bajaj Platina 110 that was snapped with an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System). Now, the Pune-based manufacturer has launched the bike in the country officially revealing its price. The new 2021 Bajaj Platina 110 ABS has been launched at Rs 65,926 (ex-showroom Delhi) and needless to say, this is the only bike to offer ABS in its segment which makes it the safest 110cc bike currently on sale in India. At this price, the new Platina 110 ABS is Rs 1,625 costlier than the Platina 110 H-Gear, however, it still remains to be seen if the new model replaces the latter or not. The single-channel ABS on the new Platina 110 works on the front wheel of the motorcycle that gets a 240mm disc brake. An ABS prevents the wheel from skidding or locking up during sudden, aggressive, or panic braking.

The said tech involves an electronic controller that monitors the wheel speed under such braking scenarios and through a feedback loop, releases and reapplies the brakes, faster than any human intervention can manage. In the process, the locking of the wheel is prevented that eventually can avoid a lot of mishaps and accidents. 2021 Bajaj Platina 110 ABS is powered by a 115 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that is good for producing 8.4 hp of power and 9.81 Nm of torque. The new 2021 model also gets new mirrors for better visibility along with knuckle guards.

Watch Video | Our Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear Review:

The new 2021 Bajaj Platina 110 ABS has been launched in the following colour options – charcoal black, volcanic red & beach blue and is now available across all Bajaj Auto dealerships in India. In terms of prime features, the new 2021 Bajaj Platina 110 ABS gets bits like an all-LED headlamp with LED DRL, 20 percent longer front & rear (with Nitrox) suspension, and long quilted seats for better comfort. Moreover, there is now an ABS indicator on the instrument cluster.

Speaking on the launch of the new 2021 Bajaj Platina 110 ABS, Sarang Kanade, President, Domestic Motorcycles Business Unit, Bajaj Auto Ltd said that the new Platina 110 ABS offers unmatched safety by offering riders complete control over unforeseen braking scenarios. Bajaj Auto hopes that millions of Indians who ride across varying terrains & roads of the country would take cognizance of the need to keep themselves and their loved ones safe and upgrade to the best-in-segment braking technology. Kanade further stated that the brand Platina has an unmatched proposition of comfort with over 7 million satisfied customers as a testament to its segment-leading attributes and now with the addition of ABS, it remains a generation ahead of its competitors.

