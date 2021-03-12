India’s fastest quarter-mile wheelie: Bajaj Pulsar NS200 creates record in this much time!

The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 used to set the record was in original showroom stock condition. In addition, a special waiver was requested for and obtained from the steward for removal of the number plates and rear mudguard to avoid scrapping the tarmac while performing the wheelie.

The new national record for the fastest quarter-mile wheelie was recently achieved on the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 that entered the India Book of Records and FMSCI Indian National Record. The feat was achieved by Hrushikesh Mandke and the said record was set in the presence of a senior representative from the Federation of Motor Sports Club of India (FMSCI) along with an adjudicator from the India Book of Records. The wheelie was executed in a record time of 23.68 seconds. The aforementioned record was attempted on an airport runway which was blocked-off for the record attempt. All the necessary safety protocols were laid down by some of India’s finest and most experienced automotive journalists and road testers.

Mandke was provided with all the necessary safety equipment and gear and the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 that was used to set the record was in original showroom stock condition. Moreover, a special waiver was requested for and obtained from the steward for removal of the number plates and the rear mudguard in order to avoid scrapping the tarmac while performing the wheelie. The 199.5cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine on the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is good for delivering 24.5 hp of power along with 18.5 Nm of torque.

Speaking on successfully entering the record books on the Bajaj Pulsar NS200, Hrushikesh Mandke said that he had learned to stunt on the first-generation Bajaj Pulsar, and is delighted to wheelie into the record books with the Pulsar NS 200. He says that he has always trusted the Pulsar to deliver the performance and safety to enable extraordinary motorcycle stunts and it is fantastic that Indian stunt riders are now gunning for the record books, with made-in-India bikes. The complete video of the record is now available on Bajaj Pulsar’s YouTube channel.

