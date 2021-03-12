India’s fastest quarter-mile wheelie: Bajaj Pulsar NS200 creates record in this much time!

The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 used to set the record was in original showroom stock condition. In addition, a special waiver was requested for and obtained from the steward for removal of the number plates and rear mudguard to avoid scrapping the tarmac while performing the wheelie.

By:Updated: Mar 12, 2021 9:37 AM

 

The new national record for the fastest quarter-mile wheelie was recently achieved on the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 that entered the India Book of Records and FMSCI Indian National Record. The feat was achieved by Hrushikesh Mandke and the said record was set in the presence of a senior representative from the Federation of Motor Sports Club of India (FMSCI) along with an adjudicator from the India Book of Records. The wheelie was executed in a record time of 23.68 seconds. The aforementioned record was attempted on an airport runway which was blocked-off for the record attempt. All the necessary safety protocols were laid down by some of India’s finest and most experienced automotive journalists and road testers.

Mandke was provided with all the necessary safety equipment and gear and the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 that was used to set the record was in original showroom stock condition. Moreover, a special waiver was requested for and obtained from the steward for removal of the number plates and the rear mudguard in order to avoid scrapping the tarmac while performing the wheelie. The 199.5cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine on the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is good for delivering 24.5 hp of power along with 18.5 Nm of torque.

Speaking on successfully entering the record books on the Bajaj Pulsar NS200, Hrushikesh Mandke said that he had learned to stunt on the first-generation Bajaj Pulsar, and is delighted to wheelie into the record books with the Pulsar NS 200. He says that he has always trusted the Pulsar to deliver the performance and safety to enable extraordinary motorcycle stunts and it is fantastic that Indian stunt riders are now gunning for the record books, with made-in-India bikes. The complete video of the record is now available on Bajaj Pulsar’s YouTube channel.

Stay tuned with us for more and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Ferrari reveals 2021 F1 car: Scarlet red livery gets a touch of green and burgundy

Ferrari reveals 2021 F1 car: Scarlet red livery gets a touch of green and burgundy

Delhi High Court issues stay order on Tata Nexon EV delisting by Delhi Government

Delhi High Court issues stay order on Tata Nexon EV delisting by Delhi Government

More powerful 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched: Price, specs, features, all details

More powerful 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched: Price, specs, features, all details

Upcoming car launches in India in March 2021: An all-electric SUV, a high-end Made-in-india Jeep & more!

Upcoming car launches in India in March 2021: An all-electric SUV, a high-end Made-in-india Jeep & more!

Audi electric SUVs finally coming to India: E-Tron, E-Tron Sportback launch in 2021 H1

Audi electric SUVs finally coming to India: E-Tron, E-Tron Sportback launch in 2021 H1

Fabulous offer: Jawa motorcycle accessories at half the price this March

Fabulous offer: Jawa motorcycle accessories at half the price this March

Technological trends transforming automotive manufacturing: What to expect in 2021

Technological trends transforming automotive manufacturing: What to expect in 2021

Addressing global supply chain issues: How India can be an EV manufacturing powerhouse

Addressing global supply chain issues: How India can be an EV manufacturing powerhouse

Honda CB350RS deliveries begin in India: Price, specs, features and more

Honda CB350RS deliveries begin in India: Price, specs, features and more

BMW M340i launched: Quickest made-in-India 387hp car priced at Rs 62.9 lakh

BMW M340i launched: Quickest made-in-India 387hp car priced at Rs 62.9 lakh

Exclusive: 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio Launch in Mid-May: Larger, Smarter, Safer

Exclusive: 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio Launch in Mid-May: Larger, Smarter, Safer

Ford EcoSport SE variant launched: New design, puncture kit and more

Ford EcoSport SE variant launched: New design, puncture kit and more

New Mercedes-Benz E-Class launch on March 16: Changes explained

New Mercedes-Benz E-Class launch on March 16: Changes explained

March 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 1.5 lakh off on Hyundai Kona electric, Elantra

March 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 1.5 lakh off on Hyundai Kona electric, Elantra

Yulu to deploy Bajaj electric scooters by end-2021: E-scooter fleet to go up to 50,000

Yulu to deploy Bajaj electric scooters by end-2021: E-scooter fleet to go up to 50,000

2021 Triumph Rocket 3 R Black, Rocket 3 GT Triple Black limited editions unveiled: Here's what's new!

2021 Triumph Rocket 3 R Black, Rocket 3 GT Triple Black limited editions unveiled: Here's what's new!

Volvo XC40 Recharge bookings to open in India in June: All-electric luxury SUV deliveries in October

Volvo XC40 Recharge bookings to open in India in June: All-electric luxury SUV deliveries in October

World's highest hill climb on KTM 390 Adventure: Ashish Raorane sets record from Batal to Kunzum La

World's highest hill climb on KTM 390 Adventure: Ashish Raorane sets record from Batal to Kunzum La

Car rental, leasing gets more convenient! Avis CARe launched with roadside assistance, legal assistance and more

Car rental, leasing gets more convenient! Avis CARe launched with roadside assistance, legal assistance and more

Aprilia RS660 and Tuono 660 India prices leaked: To cost more than Kawasaki Ninja 1000

Aprilia RS660 and Tuono 660 India prices leaked: To cost more than Kawasaki Ninja 1000